Suspect knifes another suspect to death in Cumilla

  Cumilla Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 15 Jul 2019 01:38 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jul 2019 01:38 PM BdST

A crime suspect has knifed another suspect to death on the Cumilla court premises.

The incident took place on Monday noon at the Cumilla Additional District and Sessions Judge’s Court, according to Superintendent of Police Syed Nurul Islam.

The dead man has been identified as Faruq, 28, a relative to the attacker.

More to follow

