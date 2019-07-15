Second funeral prayer held for Ershad at parliament building
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Jul 2019 04:22 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jul 2019 04:22 PM BdST
The second namaz-e-janaza or funeral prayer for Jatiya Party Chairman Hussain Muhammad Ershad has been held at the South Plaza of the parliamentary building on Monday.
The 90-year-old deposed military dictator will be laid to rest at the army graveyard in Dhaka on Tuesday following two more funeral prayers.
Ershad, who had been on life support for the last 10 days, breathed his last at the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka around 7:45am on Sunday. He has been suffering from myelodysplastic syndrome or a low-level of haemoglobin in his blood for long.
The coffin of the former military strongman and five-time MP, wrapped in national and military flags, was taken to the parliament building on Monday for the second funeral prayer.
President Abdul Hamid later placed a wreath on his coffin to pay his last respect to him.
Deputy Speaker Fazle Rabbi Miah paid respects to Ershad on behalf of the prime minister and the speaker respectively.
Jatiya Party General Secretary Moshiur Rahman Ranga shared Ershad’s biography prior to the namaz-e-janaza.
Later, Ershad was taken to the Jatiya Party central office at Kakrail for the party leaders and activists to pay their tribute.
His third namaz-e-janaza will be held at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque after Asr prayers on Monday.
The mortal remains of the former president will be flown to his election constituency in Rangpur in an air-force helicopter on Tuesday morning.
A fourth funeral prayer will be held for Ershad, fondly known as ‘Peyara’ in Rangpur, his hometown, at 10.30am on Tuesday at the Eidgah premises in Rangpur.
A qulkhwani or funeral prayer session will be held for Ershad at the Azad Mosque in Gulshan on Wednesday after Asr prayers.
