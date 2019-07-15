DCs propose local revenue collection committee

The government has perceived the proposal as a ‘positive one,’ said Mashiur Rahman, economic affairs adviser to the prime minister.

Rahman spoke to reporters on Monday, the second day of the DC conference.

“The DCs proposed to form a committee at Upazila and district level. They’ll be able to help the government with revenue collection,” he said.

“The National Board of Revenue believes the proposal is a positive one. But we need more details before implementing the proposal,” said Rahman.

The government has targeted Tk 3.77 trillion in revenue to run the state in its Tk 5.23 trillion budget for fiscal 2019-20. The NBR aims to collect a revenue of Tk 3.2 trillion out of the total amount.

The government would not introduce any new tax but widen the scope of tax to meet the target, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said in his budget proposal.

Economists questioned the feasibility of the revenue target this time, as the government had to lower down its revenue target to Tk 3.16 trillion from Tk 3.39 trillion in the revised budget of the last fiscal year.

The NBR proposed to increase the manpower at upazila and district level for better revenue collection, Rahman said. The authority will review both the proposals from the NBR and DCs.

“The deputy commissioners mostly raised and discussed the issues of loan or other funds sanctioned by the government, how to utilise and quickly distribute the government fund for the benefit of people,” Rahman said citing details of the working session.

“I believe the empathy expressed by the government officials to the common people deserves an applause. They feel like working towards the welfare of the people; we need to evaluate and amend the rules, regulations and policies in case they hinder them from working for the people.”

The DCs face problems regarding agricultural loans and credit for women entrepreneurs, said Rahman citing the DCs.

“A bank cannot use its entire fund sanctioned for women as they cannot provide enough information or fulfil all the conditions.”

“All of you know that the poor women in our country do not own a piece of land. Even if they have, they can’t use it without the consent of their father, brother or husband. Therefore, issuing small loans for women becomes tricky,” Rahman said.

“The DCs proposed to make the process easier.”