Newlywed couple among at least nine killed as train ploughs into microbus in Sirajganj

  Sirajganj Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 15 Jul 2019 07:51 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jul 2019 09:18 PM BdST

A train has ploughed into a microbus carrying a wedding party in Sirajganj’s Ullapara, killing at least nine people, including the just-wed bride and groom.

The Dhaka-bound Padma Express from Rajshahi dragged the vehicle a kilometre after the collision at Panchakroshi level-crossing near the railway station in the Upazila about 6:45pm on Monday, a Fire Service and Civil Defence Official said.

All the dead were on the microbus and included two women and a child, Ullapara Fire Station Leader Nazir Hossain said.

Ullapara OC Dewan Koushik Ahmed said the microbus was carrying the wedding party back to Uttorkandapara in Sadar Upazila after the marriage ceremony at Guchchhogram in Ullapara.

More to follow

