Newlywed couple among at least nine killed as train ploughs into microbus in Sirajganj
Sirajganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Jul 2019 07:51 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jul 2019 09:18 PM BdST
A train has ploughed into a microbus carrying a wedding party in Sirajganj’s Ullapara, killing at least nine people, including the just-wed bride and groom.
The Dhaka-bound Padma Express from Rajshahi dragged the vehicle a kilometre after the collision at Panchakroshi level-crossing near the railway station in the Upazila about 6:45pm on Monday, a Fire Service and Civil Defence Official said.
All the dead were on the microbus and included two women and a child, Ullapara Fire Station Leader Nazir Hossain said.
Ullapara OC Dewan Koushik Ahmed said the microbus was carrying the wedding party back to Uttorkandapara in Sadar Upazila after the marriage ceremony at Guchchhogram in Ullapara.
More to follow
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Nusrat murder: HC orders probe into Feni additional district magistrate’s inaction
- Second funeral prayer held for Ershad at parliament building
- DCs propose local revenue collection committee
- Suspect knifes another suspect to death in Cumilla
- HC orders tests on pasteurised milk for harmful substances
- Hall-Mark Chairman Jasmine refused bail, sent to jail in embezzlement case
- Rangpur people want Jatiya Party chief Ershad buried in his hometown
- Korean PM praises Bangladesh’s development
- PM Hasina expresses condolences over Ershad’s death
- Lightning strikes kill 16 during heavy rainfall in Bangladesh
Most Read
- England win World Cup in Super Over drama to end 44-year wait
- HM Ershad leaves behind four children
- Ershad: A quick look back
- No specific information on assets left by Ershad
- Death of Ershad evokes memories of a dictator who repressed and reshaped Bangladesh
- Bidisha bids emotional farewell to ex-husband Ershad
- Reaction after England end World Cup wait with Super Over win
- Former military ruler Ershad to be buried in Dhaka Tuesday
- Trump tells freshman Congresswomen to ‘go back’ to the countries they came from
- No gas, electricity to factories outside planned industrial zones: Nasrul Hamid