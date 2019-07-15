Newlywed couple among at least nine killed as train ploughs into microbus in Sirajganj

The Dhaka-bound Padma Express from Rajshahi dragged the vehicle a kilometre after the collision at Panchakroshi level-crossing near the railway station in the Upazila about 6:45pm on Monday, a Fire Service and Civil Defence Official said.

All the dead were on the microbus and included two women and a child, Ullapara Fire Station Leader Nazir Hossain said.

Ullapara OC Dewan Koushik Ahmed said the microbus was carrying the wedding party back to Uttorkandapara in Sadar Upazila after the marriage ceremony at Guchchhogram in Ullapara.



