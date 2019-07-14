PM Hasina expresses condolences over Ershad’s death

“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed her deep shock and sorrow on the death of the opposition leader Jatiya Party Chairman HM Ershad,” said the prime minister’s press wing in a statement.

“Sheikh Hasina recalled the constructive role Ershad played as the chief of the opposition in the parliament,” the statement said.

Ershad died on Sunday morning after remaining under the life support system for 10 days in the Combined Military Hospital.

The prime minister prayed for the salvation of the departed soul and offered her deep condolence to the bereaved family.

Ershad, a colourful character in the country’s politics criticised for several reasons, seized the power illegally in the 80s and remained in office for eight years and was finally toppled through a mass movement.

The former special envoy to the prime minister was the opposition chief in the present parliament.