Lightning strikes kill 16 during heavy rainfall in Bangladesh

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 14 Jul 2019 01:43 AM BdST Updated: 14 Jul 2019 01:43 AM BdST

A t least 16 people have died after being struck by lightning strikes in different districts in Bangladesh as heavy rainfall has inundated parts of the country.

Four deaths from lightning strikes occurred in Pabnan and Mymensingh each, three in Chuadanga, two in Sunamganj, and one each in Netrokona, Kishoreganj, and Shariatpur on Saturday.

Most of the victims were farmers working in the field or people who went out to bring cattle back, bdnews24.com correspondent said, citing police and local officials.

