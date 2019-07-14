HC orders tests on pasteurised milk for harmful substances

The bench of Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed and Justice Md Iqbal Kabir issued the order after hearing a writ petition on Sunday .

BSTI was directed to conduct testing at the laboratories of the Public Health Institute, Bangladesh Science and Industrial Research Council (BCSIR), icddr,b and Bangladesh Livestock and Research Institute at Savar.

It has been given a week to report back to the court.

Samples of milk collected by the BSTI in the presence of representatives of the four laboratories will be tested for antibiotics, detergent, formalin, bacteria, coliform, acidity, and staphylococcus.

The next hearing on the petition will be held on Jul 23.

The order came after two rounds of tests conducted by researchers led by Dhaka University's pharmacy teacher Prof ABM Faroque found traces of antibiotics in samples of pasteurised milk sold in the market.