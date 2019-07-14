Home > Bangladesh

HC orders tests on pasteurised milk for harmful substances

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 14 Jul 2019 10:48 PM BdST Updated: 14 Jul 2019 10:48 PM BdST

The High Court has ordered the authorities to run tests on the pasteurised milk of BSTI-approved brands to check for the presence of harmful substances, including antibiotics in it.

The bench of Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed and Justice Md Iqbal Kabir issued the order after hearing a writ petition on Sunday .

BSTI was directed to conduct testing at the laboratories of the Public Health Institute, Bangladesh Science and Industrial Research Council (BCSIR), icddr,b and Bangladesh Livestock and Research Institute at Savar.

It has been given a week to report back to the court.

Samples of milk collected by the BSTI in the presence of representatives of the four laboratories will be tested for antibiotics, detergent, formalin, bacteria, coliform, acidity, and staphylococcus.

The next hearing on the petition will be held on Jul 23.

The order came after two rounds of tests conducted by researchers led by Dhaka University's pharmacy teacher Prof ABM Faroque found traces of antibiotics in samples of pasteurised milk sold in the market.  

Print Friendly and PDF

NZ win, elect to bat against England
ICC Cricket World Cup Final - New Zealand v England - Lord's, London, Britain - July 14, 2019 England's Chris Woakes shakes hands with Liam Plunkett after England's innings Action Images via Reuters
England need 242
FACTBOX: New Zealand v England
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Final - New Zealand Press Conference - Lord's, London, Britain - July 13, 2019 New Zealand's Kane Williamson during the press conference Action Images via Reuters
Anything possible: Williamson

More stories

Rangpur wants Ershad buried there

Korean PM praises Bangladesh

Hasina expresses condolences over Ershad’s death

Indira gets women, children affairs

Several parts in Moulvibazar's Kamalganj Upazila are affected by flash flood as dams on the Dholai river were breached at different points in Rampasa area.

Swelling rivers raise flood fears

Mayor Khokon visits dengue patient after legal notice

South Korea PM Lee arrives in Dhaka

PM warns officials against corruption

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.