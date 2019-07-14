Home > Bangladesh

Hall-Mark Chairman Jasmine refused bail, sent to jail in embezzlement case

  Court Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 14 Jul 2019 09:24 PM BdST Updated: 14 Jul 2019 09:24 PM BdST

Hall-Mark Group Chairman Jasmine Islam has been sent to jail after a Dhaka court denied her bail in a case accusing her of embezzling Tk 858 million from Sonali Bank using a fake letter of credit.

Dhaka Metropolitan Session Judge KM Imrul Kayes passed the order after Jasmine surrendered to the court and sought bail on Sunday.

Earlier, the Supreme Court scrapped the bail granted to her by the High Court and ordered Jasmine to surrender in trial court within four weeks.

The Anti-Corruption Commission prosecuted Jasmine and 15 others on Nov 1, 2016 with the Motijheel Police over the alleged misappropriation of the funds. 

She was arrested on the same day from the capital's Bangshal by an ACC team.

Her husband Tanvir Mahmud, the managing director of Hall-Mark, is in jail over the same case.

Jasmine secured bail from the High Court on Mar 10. The ACC subsequently challenged the order in the top court which in turn cancelled her bail and ordered her to surrender.

Print Friendly and PDF

NZ win, elect to bat against England
ICC Cricket World Cup Final - New Zealand v England - Lord's, London, Britain - July 14, 2019 England's Chris Woakes shakes hands with Liam Plunkett after England's innings Action Images via Reuters
England need 242
FACTBOX: New Zealand v England
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Final - New Zealand Press Conference - Lord's, London, Britain - July 13, 2019 New Zealand's Kane Williamson during the press conference Action Images via Reuters
Anything possible: Williamson

More stories

Rangpur wants Ershad buried there

Korean PM praises Bangladesh

Hasina expresses condolences over Ershad’s death

Indira gets women, children affairs

Several parts in Moulvibazar's Kamalganj Upazila are affected by flash flood as dams on the Dholai river were breached at different points in Rampasa area.

Swelling rivers raise flood fears

Mayor Khokon visits dengue patient after legal notice

South Korea PM Lee arrives in Dhaka

PM warns officials against corruption

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.