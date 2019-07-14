Hall-Mark Chairman Jasmine refused bail, sent to jail in embezzlement case

Dhaka Metropolitan Session Judge KM Imrul Kayes passed the order after Jasmine surrendered to the court and sought bail on Sunday.

Earlier, the Supreme Court scrapped the bail granted to her by the High Court and ordered Jasmine to surrender in trial court within four weeks.

The Anti-Corruption Commission prosecuted Jasmine and 15 others on Nov 1, 2016 with the Motijheel Police over the alleged misappropriation of the funds.

She was arrested on the same day from the capital's Bangshal by an ACC team.

Her husband Tanvir Mahmud, the managing director of Hall-Mark, is in jail over the same case.

Jasmine secured bail from the High Court on Mar 10. The ACC subsequently challenged the order in the top court which in turn cancelled her bail and ordered her to surrender.