Swelling rivers amid heavy rainfall raise flood fears
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Jul 2019 10:03 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jul 2019 10:03 PM BdST
New areas of Bangladesh have been flooded as water of major rivers is flowing above the danger level amid incessant monsoon rains and onrush from upstream.
The flood situation may deteriorate further, according to the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre.
The water of 15 rivers was flowing above the danger level until Saturday morning.
In the next 72 hours, the major rivers of the country may swell further, it said.
The water at three points of the Surma and Kushiara and two points of the Manu, Sangu, Brahmaputra and Jamuna was flowing above the danger level.
Besides, water of Dhalai, Khoyai, Someshwari, Kangsha, Halda, Matamuhuri, Dharla, Teesta, and Ghagat rivers are at risks of rising further, said the centre.
Water of those rivers may increase further, resulting in worsening flood situation in Netrakona, Sunamganj, Sylhet, Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Bandarban, Lalmonirhat, Kurigram, Jamalpur and Gaibandha districts.
Many areas of Bangladesh’s north-eastern and south-eastern regions, and India’s Sikkim, West Bengal’s northern zone, Assam and Meghalaya are likely to experience heavy rainfall in the next 24 to 48 hours.
The same forecast has also been made for India’s Bihar and Nepal, according to the local and India’s Met Offices.
