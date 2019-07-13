Home > Bangladesh

Legal notice prompts Dhaka South Mayor Khokon to visit dengue patient

Published: 13 Jul 2019 08:57 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jul 2019 09:48 PM BdST

A legal notice seeking Tk 5 million in compensation for a dengue patient has prompted Dhaka South City Corporation or DSCC Mayor Mohammad Sayeed Khokon to visit her.

Supreme Court lawyer Tanzim Al Islam sent the notice to the mayor and DSCC CEO last Thursday asking them to pay the compensation after his wife was diagnosed with dengue.

The authorities should pay the sum for “their failure” to take any effective measure to destroy Aedes mosquito, the lawyer said in the notice.

“One of our respected citizens sent a legal notice seeking compensation. Our lawyers will look into it. But I think that as a mayor, I need to stand beside an aggrieved citizen. From the point of humanity, I’ve come to inquire about his wife’s health," the mayor said during the visit to Tanzim’s house at Khilgaon on Saturday.

About 2,100 people were diagnosed with dengue fever this year in Bangladesh and two of them died, Khokon said last week.

"My legal notice is not only for compensation but it is also a form of protest. I don’t want anyone else to suffer from dengue. The city authorities should be aware of this."

Khokon said the city authorities are making “all-out efforts” in the face of dengue outbreaks.

The mayor pledged to present the dwellers a city free from dengue.

Calling for creating awareness about the dengue fever, he said, "Don’t panic. The city authorities are beside you. Our mobile medical team will work in your wards every day from tomorrow and provide free treatment and free medicines."

