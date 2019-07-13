Heavy rains trigger landslide in Chattogram, two injured
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Jul 2019 01:11 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jul 2019 01:11 PM BdST
Two people have been injured after being buried alive in a landslide in Chattogram city.
The incident occurred at the Majherghona hill in the port city's Arefin Nagar area around 9am on Saturday, according to police.
"Two people were trapped under the mud after a landslide. They have been rescued. They were partially injured and have received first aid," Bayezid Bostami Police Inspector (Investigation) Priton Sarkar told bdnews24.com.
Chattogram has been experiencing incessant rains over the last few days, triggering landslides in several parts of the port city.
The district administration is conducting drives to evict people living in the ‘risky’ zones in the city's hilly regions.
