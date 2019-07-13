Former Jahangirnagar University teacher Prof Monawar Bhukari dies
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Jul 2019 12:23 AM BdST Updated: 13 Jul 2019 12:23 AM BdST
Former professor of economics Monawar Hussain Bhukari of the Jahangirnagar University died on Friday at his residence in Dhaka. He was 71.
The foreign ministry said he was the class friend and husband of Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen's younger sister Sheepa Hafiza.
He left behind his wife, two sons and a daughter besides six brothers and a sister and many well-wishers to mourn his death.
His Namaj-e-Janaza was held at 10pm at the Shanker Mosque.
He will be laid to rest at his village home Nababganj on Saturday morning.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Former Jahangirnagar University teacher Prof Monawar Bhukari dies
- No-one in Bangladesh will steal relief anymore, State Minister Enamur says
- Order appointing Imran Ahmad minister, Indira state minister issued
- Guard injured in robbery attempt at Rupali Bank’s RUET branch
- 10 districts brace for floods as rivers swell amid heavy rains
- Bangladesh making significant progress in poverty reduction: UN report
- Three more bodies from storm-tossed fishing trawler wash up on Cox’s Bazar shore
- Man caught raping girl, 9, inside toilet of moving train in Dhaka
- Hasina orders hunt for culprits spreading Padma Bridge ‘human head’ rumours
- Rajshahi rail services resume 28 hours after oil carriage carnage
Most Read
- Man caught raping girl, 9, inside toilet of moving train in Dhaka
- Hasina orders hunt for culprits spreading Padma Bridge ‘human head’ rumours
- 10 districts brace for floods as rivers swell amid heavy rains
- Bangladesh making significant progress in poverty reduction: UN report
- Mashrafe in ODI squad for Sri Lanka, Shakib doubtful
- US prepares to arrest thousands of immigrant family members
- Gas price hike protesters are not trying to understand reality: Hasina
- Five more bodies from storm-tossed fishing trawler wash up on Cox’s Bazar shore
- Life in a city without water: anxious, exhausting and sweaty
- US conference to host victims of religious persecution