Former Jahangirnagar University teacher Prof Monawar Bhukari dies

Published: 13 Jul 2019

Former professor of economics Monawar Hussain Bhukari of the Jahangirnagar University died on Friday at his residence in Dhaka. He was 71.

The foreign ministry said he was the class friend and husband of Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen's younger sister Sheepa Hafiza.

He left behind his wife, two sons and a daughter besides six brothers and a sister and many well-wishers to mourn his death.

His Namaj-e-Janaza was held at 10pm at the Shanker Mosque.

He will be laid to rest at his village home Nababganj on Saturday morning.

