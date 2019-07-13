Corruption must not thwart development: Hasina tells secretaries

It came during the signing of the Annual Performance Agreement (APA) of ministries and their subordinate bodies in the Awami League chief’s office on Saturday.

"If all our hard work goes to waste because of corruption, then it is disappointing," she said, urging all secretaries to various ministries and divisions to warn their staff against illicit practices.

"We should all bear in mind that development must not be foiled by corruption in any way."

"People who pay bribes are equally as responsible for corruption as those who take it."

Senior secretaries and secretaries in charge of all ministries and divisions then handed over a copy of their respective Annual Performance Agreement for fiscal year 2019-20 to the prime minister.

The APA procedure has been introduced in several countries around the world to develop skill and accountability of government officials.

In Bangladesh, the method was introduced in fiscal year 2014-15 to ensure institutional transparency, developed service and enhancement of institutional efficiency for the public sector.

Under the agreement, the ministries ascertain a vision, mission and strategic goals in line with the development priorities of the government and undertake short- and long-term plans as per its respective budgetary allocations.

"Our country is making fast progress due to the method we have launched. I thought the method has lifted our spirits, skill and interest for works,” said the prime minister.

Highlighting the steps taken to diminish the “red tape” culture, she said, `We are now in the digital age. We have to move ahead with the times. You have to think about ways in which we can quickly implement our goals and plans."