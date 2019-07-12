Order appointing Imran Ahmad minister, Indira state minister issued

The Cabinet Division released the order on Friday as both are expected to be sworn in at 7:30pm on Saturday, Cabinet Secretary Shafiul Alam said.

After a landslide victory in the parliamentary polls, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina formed a cabinet of 46 members, including 24 ministers, 19 state ministers and three deputy ministers.

Five months after formation of the government, State Minister Murad Hassan was shifted to the information ministry from the health and family welfare ministry.

Hasina also shuffled responsibilities at the ministries of local government, rural development and cooperatives, and posts, telecommunications and information technology.

There was no full minister so far for the expatriates’ welfare and overseas employment ministry. Imran Ahmad was in charge of the ministry as a state minister. However, the government is yet to make it clear whether he will remain in the same ministry or get new portfolio.

Speculation is rife that Indira may be assigned to the women and children affairs ministry. The prime minister has so far been taking care of the ministry.

The latest shuffle takes the number of cabinet members to 51, including 25 ministers, 19 state ministers and three deputy ministers.