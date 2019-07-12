Order appointing Imran Ahmad minister, Indira state minister issued
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Jul 2019 07:57 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jul 2019 07:57 PM BdST
The government has issued an order appointing State Minister for Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Imran Ahmad as a cabinet minister and Fazilatun Nessa Indira, a leader of the ruling Awami League’s women’s chapter, as a state minister.
The Cabinet Division released the order on Friday as both are expected to be sworn in at 7:30pm on Saturday, Cabinet Secretary Shafiul Alam said.
After a landslide victory in the parliamentary polls, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina formed a cabinet of 46 members, including 24 ministers, 19 state ministers and three deputy ministers.
Five months after formation of the government, State Minister Murad Hassan was shifted to the information ministry from the health and family welfare ministry.
Hasina also shuffled responsibilities at the ministries of local government, rural development and cooperatives, and posts, telecommunications and information technology.
There was no full minister so far for the expatriates’ welfare and overseas employment ministry. Imran Ahmad was in charge of the ministry as a state minister. However, the government is yet to make it clear whether he will remain in the same ministry or get new portfolio.
Speculation is rife that Indira may be assigned to the women and children affairs ministry. The prime minister has so far been taking care of the ministry.
The latest shuffle takes the number of cabinet members to 51, including 25 ministers, 19 state ministers and three deputy ministers.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Guard injured in robbery attempt at Rupali Bank’s RUET branch
- 10 districts brace for floods as rivers swell amid heavy rains
- Bangladesh making significant progress in poverty reduction: UN report
- Three more bodies from storm-tossed fishing trawler wash up on Cox’s Bazar shore
- Man caught raping girl, 9, inside toilet of moving train in Dhaka
- Hasina orders hunt for culprits spreading Padma Bridge ‘human head’ rumours
- Rajshahi rail services resume 28 hours after oil carriage carnage
- Sex abusers must get maximum penalty, Raushan demands in parliament
- Bhola man detained for allegedly circulating ‘beheading’ rumours on social media
- Thousands marooned as heavy rains hit Bandarban
Most Read
- Man caught raping girl, 9, inside toilet of moving train in Dhaka
- Hasina orders hunt for culprits spreading Padma Bridge ‘human head’ rumours
- US prepares to arrest thousands of immigrant family members
- Bangladesh making significant progress in poverty reduction: UN report
- 10 districts brace for floods as rivers swell amid heavy rains
- India hands over 250 houses for Rohingya in Myanmar's Rakhine
- ACC issues overseas travel ban on ex-AB Bank chairman, directors over Citycell loan scam
- Rampant England end Australia's title defence to roar into final
- Sex abusers must get maximum penalty, Raushon demands in parliament
- Gas price hike protesters are not trying to understand reality: Hasina