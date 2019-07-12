No-one in Bangladesh will steal relief money or materials anymore, Enamur says
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Jul 2019 10:29 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jul 2019 10:44 PM BdST
No-one in Bangladesh will steal or embezzle relief goods or funds now because an improvement in the standard of living has changed the people’s mentality, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Enamur Rahman has said.
"Bangladesh is going to become a middle-income country. All of us now enjoy enhanced financial capacity. The days of stealing relief materials or money are gone. We don't receive such reports anymore," he told reporters after a meeting at the Secretariat in Dhaka on Friday.
The Inter-Ministerial Disaster Management Coordination Committee discussed the flood situation, which may worsen as rivers in 10 districts have begun to flow over the danger level due to heavy rains.
The state minister shared the government's preparation on flood prevention with journalists.
The government has sent Tk 20.9 million, 17,500 tonnes of rice and 50,000 packets of dry food to the affected districts. Also, it will send 500 tents to each of the affected districts soon, he said.
A journalist asked if all of the relief goods will be distributed properly.
"Our mentality has changed. We’ve became more patriotic under the leadership of the prime minister (Sheikh Hasina). I don't see anyone who can embezzle relief. We had properly distributed relief goods earlier and hope to do the same this time as well," the state minister said.
The authorities are "continuously” monitoring the situation from Dhaka and the field level officers are “quite active”, according to him.
"I have visited many districts and had meetings with the district-level disaster management committees. I was astonished to see the improvement in their quality of work.
“All of them are aware of the remote areas under their jurisdiction and monitor the amount of distributed relief goods, and the stocks. They even maintain a log for everything. I was so impressed," he said.
“I am hopeful that the country and the relief goods are safe in the hands of these officials. They will distribute the relief goods properly," Enamur added.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Order appointing Imran Ahmad minister, Indira state minister issued
- Guard injured in robbery attempt at Rupali Bank’s RUET branch
- 10 districts brace for floods as rivers swell amid heavy rains
- Bangladesh making significant progress in poverty reduction: UN report
- Three more bodies from storm-tossed fishing trawler wash up on Cox’s Bazar shore
- Man caught raping girl, 9, inside toilet of moving train in Dhaka
- Hasina orders hunt for culprits spreading Padma Bridge ‘human head’ rumours
- Rajshahi rail services resume 28 hours after oil carriage carnage
- Sex abusers must get maximum penalty, Raushan demands in parliament
- Bhola man detained for allegedly circulating ‘beheading’ rumours on social media
Most Read
- Man caught raping girl, 9, inside toilet of moving train in Dhaka
- Hasina orders hunt for culprits spreading Padma Bridge ‘human head’ rumours
- 10 districts brace for floods as rivers swell amid heavy rains
- Bangladesh making significant progress in poverty reduction: UN report
- US prepares to arrest thousands of immigrant family members
- Mashrafe in ODI squad for Sri Lanka, Shakib doubtful
- Gas price hike protesters are not trying to understand reality: Hasina
- India hands over 250 houses for Rohingya in Myanmar's Rakhine
- Five more bodies from storm-tossed fishing trawler wash up on Cox’s Bazar shore
- Sex abusers must get maximum penalty, Raushon demands in parliament