No-one in Bangladesh will steal relief money or materials anymore, Enamur says

"Bangladesh is going to become a middle-income country. All of us now enjoy enhanced financial capacity. The days of stealing relief materials or money are gone. We don't receive such reports anymore," he told reporters after a meeting at the Secretariat in Dhaka on Friday.

The Inter-Ministerial Disaster Management Coordination Committee discussed the flood situation, which may worsen as rivers in 10 districts have begun to flow over the danger level due to heavy rains.

The state minister shared the government's preparation on flood prevention with journalists.

The government has sent Tk 20.9 million, 17,500 tonnes of rice and 50,000 packets of dry food to the affected districts. Also, it will send 500 tents to each of the affected districts soon, he said.

A journalist asked if all of the relief goods will be distributed properly.

"Our mentality has changed. We’ve became more patriotic under the leadership of the prime minister (Sheikh Hasina). I don't see anyone who can embezzle relief. We had properly distributed relief goods earlier and hope to do the same this time as well," the state minister said.

The authorities are "continuously” monitoring the situation from Dhaka and the field level officers are “quite active”, according to him.

"I have visited many districts and had meetings with the district-level disaster management committees. I was astonished to see the improvement in their quality of work.

“All of them are aware of the remote areas under their jurisdiction and monitor the amount of distributed relief goods, and the stocks. They even maintain a log for everything. I was so impressed," he said.

“I am hopeful that the country and the relief goods are safe in the hands of these officials. They will distribute the relief goods properly," Enamur added.