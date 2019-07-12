Man caught raping girl, 9, inside toilet of moving train in Dhaka

The 19-year-old suspect identified as only “Samrat” gave a statement to court on Thursday confessing to raping the girl on Wednesday, police said.

The victim’s mother, who works at a readymade garment factory and resides at Maniknagar in the capital, has been given the girl’s custody after tests at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Samrat tricked the girl, who came to visit Kamalapur Railway Station on Wednesday, onto a train and raped her inside a toilet when it was crossing Tejgaon Railway Station, according to a police official.

Passengers handed Samrat to police at Airport Railway Station camp after catching him in the act when the girl started crying for help, Kamalapur Railway Police Station Sub-Inspector Ali Akbar said.