Guard injured in robbery attempt at Rupali Bank’s RUET branch
Rajshahi Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Jul 2019 04:43 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jul 2019 04:43 PM BdST
A security guard has been wounded by an unidentified assailant during a robbery attempt at a Rupali Bank branch in Rajshahi.
The incident took place at the state-owned bank’s Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology branch in the early hours of Friday, according to Shahdat Hossain Khan, chief of Motihar Police Station.
The critically injured 40-year-old Liton was admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, he said.
Later, the injured Liton managed to call the bank’s manager for help. Informed by the manager, police rescued Liton and sent him to the hospital, said the OC.
bdnews24.com could not immediately reach the bank authority for comment.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- 10 districts brace for floods as rivers swell amid heavy rains
- Bangladesh making significant progress in poverty reduction: UN report
- Three more bodies from storm-tossed fishing trawler wash up on Cox’s Bazar shore
- Man caught raping girl, 9, inside toilet of moving train in Dhaka
- Hasina orders hunt for culprits spreading Padma Bridge ‘human head’ rumours
- Rajshahi rail services resume 28 hours after oil carriage carnage
- Sex abusers must get maximum penalty, Raushan demands in parliament
- Bhola man detained for allegedly circulating ‘beheading’ rumours on social media
- Thousands marooned as heavy rains hit Bandarban
- Cabinet shuffle again, oath-taking Saturday
Most Read
- Man caught raping girl, 9, inside toilet of moving train in Dhaka
- Cabinet shuffle again, oath-taking Saturday
- US prepares to arrest thousands of immigrant family members
- Hasina orders hunt for culprits spreading Padma Bridge ‘human head’ rumours
- ACC issues overseas travel ban on ex-AB Bank chairman, directors over Citycell loan scam
- India hands over 250 houses for Rohingya in Myanmar's Rakhine
- Thousands marooned as heavy rains hit Bandarban
- Bhola man detained for allegedly circulating ‘beheading’ rumours on social media
- Rampant England end Australia's title defence to roar into final
- Sex abusers must get maximum penalty, Raushan demands in parliament