Guard injured in robbery attempt at Rupali Bank’s RUET branch

  Rajshahi Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 12 Jul 2019 04:43 PM BdST

A security guard has been wounded by an unidentified assailant during a robbery attempt at a Rupali Bank branch in Rajshahi.

The incident took place at the state-owned bank’s Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology branch in the early hours of Friday, according to Shahdat Hossain Khan, chief of Motihar Police Station.

The critically injured 40-year-old Liton was admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, he said.

“A man broke into the lock of the bank’s gate and wounded the security guard with a sharp weapon. He attempted to break into the vault but failed to do so and fled.”

Later, the injured Liton managed to call the bank’s manager for help. Informed by the manager, police rescued Liton and sent him to the hospital, said the OC.

"The assailant entered the bank to loot money. We’re looking for him," Ruhul Kuddus, additional deputy commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police.

bdnews24.com could not immediately reach the bank authority for comment.  



