Two die as truck plunges into ditch in Rajshahi
Two people have died and three others have been injured after a truck veered out of control and fell into a roadside ditch in Rajshahi’s Godagari Upazila.
The accident occurred on the Rajshahi-Chapainawabganj highway in the upazila’s Kamarpara area around 4am on Thursday, said Godagari Police OC Jahangir Alam.
The dead have been identified as Nuruzzaman, 50, and Ayub Khan, 58, who were both traders by profession.
The injured, including the truck driver, were admitted to the Godagari Health Complex.
“A mini-truck carrying mangoes was headed to Rajshahi from Chapainawabganj when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a ditch. The two traders were killed instantly,” said the OC.
Informed of the accident, fire service personnel rushed to the scene and rescued the injured before sending them to the hospital, he added.
