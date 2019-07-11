Thousands marooned as heavy rains hit Bandarban

About 8,000 houses and shops in the municipal area have been submerged and about 2,000 people of several unions nearby waterlogged as water levels in Matamuhuri River have risen, according to Lama Upazila Parishad Chairman Mostafa Jamal.

Volunteers using loudspeakers were asking people who lived at the foot of mountains to move to shelters, he said.

Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman and District Red Crescent General Secretary AKM Jahangir said Islampur, Kasempara, Armypara, Banani Sawmill, Bus Station, Hafejghona and Balaghata areas have been submerged. The affected people were being provided with dry food.

Road links between Chattogram and Bandarban-Cox’s Bazar remained cut off as heavy downpour flooded the Bajalia area at Keranihat Road, said District Transport Owners Association General Secretary Jhontu Das.

Transport workers said traffic movement remained suspended on the Ruma-Thanchi-Roangchhari road from Thursday morning. No vehicles can move because of waterlogging in some places and landslides.

Sadar Upazila Executive Officer Noman Hossain Prince said at least 200 people have been shifted to the eight shelters in the town and more than 300 families also asked to move to the shelters.