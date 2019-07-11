Thousands marooned as heavy rains hit Bandarban
Bandarban Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Jul 2019 07:55 PM BdST Updated: 11 Jul 2019 07:55 PM BdST
The low-lying areas of Bandarban have gone under water as rivers continue to swell following torrential rains over the past five days, trapping thousands of people.
About 8,000 houses and shops in the municipal area have been submerged and about 2,000 people of several unions nearby waterlogged as water levels in Matamuhuri River have risen, according to Lama Upazila Parishad Chairman Mostafa Jamal.
Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman and District Red Crescent General Secretary AKM Jahangir said Islampur, Kasempara, Armypara, Banani Sawmill, Bus Station, Hafejghona and Balaghata areas have been submerged. The affected people were being provided with dry food.
Transport workers said traffic movement remained suspended on the Ruma-Thanchi-Roangchhari road from Thursday morning. No vehicles can move because of waterlogging in some places and landslides.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Cabinet shuffle again, oath-taking Saturday
- Officials blame negligence during track repairs for Rajshahi train crash
- Two die as truck plunges into ditch in Rajshahi
- Drug suspect wounded in alleged shootout with police in Lalmonirhat
- Myanmar has ‘much more’ to do for safe Rohingya return, says Ban Ki-moon
- All Rajshahi trains cancelled as derailed oil carriages snap rail links
- Dhaka North City Corporation firm on Pragati Sarani rickshaw ban
- No gas supply to large areas of Dhaka for 12 hours from Thursday night
- Rain diverts three flights from Chattogram airport
- Former chief justice SK Sinha, 10 others sued for money laundering, loan scam
Most Read
- Britain says Iran attempted to block its oil tanker
- No gas supply to large areas of Dhaka for 12 hours from Thursday night
- Cabinet shuffle again, oath-taking Saturday
- Disappointed Kohli rues 45-minute slump in Manchester
- New Zealand stun India to reach final despite Jadeja heroics
- Lawmakers take to the field in first parliamentary cricket world cup
- Former Bangladesh chief justice SK Sinha prosecuted for 'loan fraud, embezzlement'
- All Rajshahi trains cancelled as derailed oil carriages snap rail links
- Bangladesh needs to change rules to open up economy further, says PM's ICT advisor
- Myanmar has ‘much more’ to do for safe Rohingya return, says Ban Ki-moon