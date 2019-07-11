Sex abusers must get maximum penalty, Raushan demands in parliament
Parliament Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Jul 2019 10:38 PM BdST Updated: 11 Jul 2019 10:38 PM BdST
Raushon Ershad has demanded maximum punishment for rape and violence against women and children.
The Jatiya Party senior co-chairman raised the demand in parliament on Thursday.
“Children are not safe at any place, not even in schools and madrasas,” the deputy leader of the official opposition in parliament said, citing the fatal arson attack on Feni madrasa student Nusrat Jahan Rafi following alleged sexual abuse by the principal.
“It is a matter of great shame and misfortune that students like Nusrat are losing their lives,” she said.
“There are laws in the country. These need to be enforced. There cannot be any loopholes. The perpetrators must be given death penalty directly,” she said in valedictory statements of the budget session.
Raushon urged the government to take steps to speed up the trial of cases over such offences.
She also questioned the hike in gas prices, saying the people want development but not by paying more for gas.
Demanding increased budget allocation for the education sector, Raushon said, “There is no need for millions of GPA-5 people, quality people is needed."
She expressed her resentment over the failure in drives to seize expired medicine from the market and stop food adulteration.
“Dengue and malaria are spreading. Children cannot study because of mosquitoes,” she said urging the government to be careful about this.
