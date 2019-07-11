Drug suspect wounded in alleged shootout with police in Lalmonirhat

The incident occurred in the upazila’s Sreekhata Bhutturata area under the Dalgram Union at 11pm on Wednesday, said Kaliganj Police Station OC Arju Md Sazzad.

The dead, identified as 32-year-old Joynal Hossain, was implicated in drug-related cases, according to police.

Police arrested Joynal from his house on Wednesday afternoon, said the OC. Later, a police team, with Joynal in tow, raided a spot in Rangpur around 11:30pm after being tipped off about the arrival of a drug shipment in the area. They recovered 105 yaba pills from the spot, he added.

“Joynal’s associates opened fire on police and tried to snatch him away from law enforcers. Police retaliated and Joynal was shot in both of his legs in the gunfight. He was later admitted to Kaliganj Upazila Health Complex.”

Four policemen were also injured in the incident, said OC Sazzad.