Drug suspect wounded in alleged shootout with police in Lalmonirhat
Lalmonirhat Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Jul 2019 12:58 PM BdST Updated: 11 Jul 2019 12:58 PM BdST
A drug suspect has been injured in a so-called shootout with police in Lalmonirhat’s Kaliganj upazila.
The incident occurred in the upazila’s Sreekhata Bhutturata area under the Dalgram Union at 11pm on Wednesday, said Kaliganj Police Station OC Arju Md Sazzad.
The dead, identified as 32-year-old Joynal Hossain, was implicated in drug-related cases, according to police.
Police arrested Joynal from his house on Wednesday afternoon, said the OC. Later, a police team, with Joynal in tow, raided a spot in Rangpur around 11:30pm after being tipped off about the arrival of a drug shipment in the area. They recovered 105 yaba pills from the spot, he added.
“Joynal’s associates opened fire on police and tried to snatch him away from law enforcers. Police retaliated and Joynal was shot in both of his legs in the gunfight. He was later admitted to Kaliganj Upazila Health Complex.”
Four policemen were also injured in the incident, said OC Sazzad.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Myanmar has ‘much more’ to do for safe Rohingya return, says Ban Ki-moon
- All Rajshahi trains cancelled as derailed oil carriages snap rail links
- Dhaka North City Corporation firm on Pragati Sarani rickshaw ban
- No gas supply to large areas of Dhaka for 12 hours from Thursday night
- Rain diverts three flights from Chattogram airport
- Former chief justice SK Sinha, 10 others sued for money laundering, loan scam
- Angry mob lynches 'mentally ill' murder suspect in Cumilla
- Bangladesh is the ‘best teacher’ in climate change adaptation: Ban Ki-moon
- Hasina seeks global help to fast-track Rohingya repatriation
- Two Viqarunissa teachers to stand trial for instigating suicide of Aritri
Most Read
- Former Bangladesh chief justice SK Sinha prosecuted for 'loan fraud, embezzlement'
- New Zealand stun India to reach final despite Jadeja heroics
- Lawmakers take to the field in first parliamentary cricket world cup
- Angry mob lynches 'mentally ill' murder suspect in Cumilla
- Rapper Nicki Minaj pulls out of controversial Saudi Arabia concert
- British ambassador to Washington resigns after leaked memo spat
- No gas supply to large areas of Dhaka for 12 hours from Thursday night
- Bangladesh shows development is the best resilience builder: World Bank CEO
- Bangladesh needs to change rules to open up economy further, says PM's ICT advisor
- Iranian boats 'harass' British tanker in the Gulf