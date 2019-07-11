Home > Bangladesh

Drug suspect wounded in alleged shootout with police in Lalmonirhat

  Lalmonirhat Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 Jul 2019 12:58 PM BdST Updated: 11 Jul 2019 12:58 PM BdST

A drug suspect has been injured in a so-called shootout with police in Lalmonirhat’s Kaliganj upazila.

The incident occurred in the upazila’s Sreekhata Bhutturata area under the Dalgram Union at 11pm on Wednesday, said Kaliganj Police Station OC Arju Md Sazzad.

The dead, identified as 32-year-old Joynal Hossain, was implicated in drug-related cases, according to police. 

Police arrested Joynal from his house on Wednesday afternoon, said the OC. Later, a police team, with Joynal in tow, raided a spot in Rangpur around 11:30pm after being tipped off about the arrival of a drug shipment in the area. They recovered 105 yaba pills from the spot, he added.

“Joynal’s associates opened fire on police and tried to snatch him away from law enforcers. Police retaliated and Joynal was shot in both of his legs in the gunfight. He was later admitted to Kaliganj Upazila Health Complex.”

Four policemen were also injured in the incident, said OC Sazzad.

Print Friendly and PDF

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - India v New Zealand - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 10, 2019 India's Virat Kohli after the match Action Images via Reuters
Kohli rues 45-minute slump
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - India v New Zealand - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 10, 2019 New Zealand's Kane Williamson and Lockie Ferguson celebrate after the match Action Images via Reuters
Williamson hails pace attack
ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - England Nets - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - July 10, 2019 England's Liam Plunkett and Mark Wood Action Images via Reuters
England a different animal: Plunkett
NZ stun India to reach final

More stories

Myanmar needs to do much more: Ban

All Rajshahi trains cancelled

DNCC firm on rickshaw ban

No gas in parts of Dhaka Thursday night

3 Ctg flights diverted for rain

Ban Ki-moon praises Bangladesh for climate adaptation

Cumilla man lynched by mob

Hasina seeks global help to speed up Rohingya repatriation 

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.