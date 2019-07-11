All Rajshahi trains cancelled as derailed oil carriages snap rail links

The accident occurred at Digalkandi on Wednesday evening but rescue work is likely to run into Thursday morning, according to an official.

The rescue operation started at 10:30pm and it would take at least 12 hours to finish the job due to disruption by rain, Bangladesh Railway General Manager (West) Shahidul Islam said.

Rajshahi Rail Station Master Jahidul Islam said all trains, including Dhaka-bound Dhumketu Express that was to leave at 11:20pm, have been cancelled.

The passengers have been refunded, he said.

The oil carriages went off the track after the train travelled about a kilometre from Sarada Station towards Rajshahi, the station master said.

The train from Ishwardi Railway Junction in Pabna was bound for Rahanpur in Chanpainawabganj.

Railway GM Shahidul said they have suspended Assistant Engineer Abdur Rashid over the derailment of the carriages.

A three-strong committee headed by Departmental Transport Officer Abdullah Al Mamun is investigating the accident, he added.