All Rajshahi trains cancelled as derailed oil carriages snap rail links
Rajshahi Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Jul 2019 12:07 AM BdST Updated: 11 Jul 2019 12:23 AM BdST
The railway authorities have cancelled all trains to and from Rajshahi as derailment of nine oil carriages at Charghat Upazila has snapped rail links between the district and the rest of Bangladesh.
The accident occurred at Digalkandi on Wednesday evening but rescue work is likely to run into Thursday morning, according to an official.
The rescue operation started at 10:30pm and it would take at least 12 hours to finish the job due to disruption by rain, Bangladesh Railway General Manager (West) Shahidul Islam said.
Rajshahi Rail Station Master Jahidul Islam said all trains, including Dhaka-bound Dhumketu Express that was to leave at 11:20pm, have been cancelled.
The passengers have been refunded, he said.
The oil carriages went off the track after the train travelled about a kilometre from Sarada Station towards Rajshahi, the station master said.
The train from Ishwardi Railway Junction in Pabna was bound for Rahanpur in Chanpainawabganj.
Railway GM Shahidul said they have suspended Assistant Engineer Abdur Rashid over the derailment of the carriages.
A three-strong committee headed by Departmental Transport Officer Abdullah Al Mamun is investigating the accident, he added.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Rain diverts three flights from Chattogram airport
- Former chief justice SK Sinha, 10 others sued for money laundering, loan scam
- Angry mob lynches 'mentally ill' murder suspect in Cumilla
- Bangladesh is the ‘best teacher’ in climate change adaptation: Ban Ki-moon
- Hasina seeks global help to fast-track Rohingya repatriation
- Two Viqarunissa teachers to stand trial for instigating suicide of Aritri
- SC decision on Jamaat leader Azhar’s appeal against war crimes verdict imminent
- Robbery suspect in police custody killed in alleged shootout in Pabna
- Bodies of 6 fishermen wash up on Cox's Bazar shore as trawler meets rough Bay
- Noted media personality Muhammad Jahangir passes away
Most Read
- Rapper Nicki Minaj pulls out of controversial Saudi Arabia concert
- Lawmakers take to the field in first parliamentary cricket world cup
- Dhaka commuters in trouble, so are rickshaw-pullers
- Former Bangladesh chief justice SK Sinha prosecuted for 'loan fraud, embezzlement'
- Noted media personality Muhammad Jahangir passes away
- Awami League MP Rushema Begum dies at 85
- Malaysia detains Rohingya militant suspect who threatened Bangladesh PM Hasina with death
- New Zealand stun India to reach final despite Jadeja heroics
- Angry mob lynches 'mentally ill' murder suspect in Cumilla
- Livestock official threatens legal action against researchers who found antibiotics in pasteurised milk