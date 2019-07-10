Two Viqarunissa teachers to stand trial for instigating suicide of Aritri

Dhaka's Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court Judge Rabiul Alam framed charges against Nazneen Akhtar and Zinnat Ara and scheduled the recording of witness testimonies in the case for Oct 27.

The two suspended teachers, who had received bail, were on the docket when the order was passed. They entered a pleas of not guilty after the charges against them were read out.

Aritree-Adhikari

Aritry’s body was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her room locked from inside in her home in Dhaka’s Shantinagar on Dec 3.

She died by suicide after Nazneen insulted her and her parents because she had allegedly cheated in an exam, according to her family.

Her father Dilip Adhikary later started a case against Nazneen, morning shift headmistress Zinnat and class teacher Hasna Hena at Paltan Police Station.