Two Viqarunissa teachers to stand trial for instigating suicide of Aritri
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Jul 2019 02:05 PM BdST Updated: 10 Jul 2019 02:05 PM BdST
A Dhaka court has ordered the initiation of a trial against two teachers of Viqarunnisa School and College on charges of instigating grade-nine student Aritri Adhikary to take her own life.
Dhaka's Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court Judge Rabiul Alam framed charges against Nazneen Akhtar and Zinnat Ara and scheduled the recording of witness testimonies in the case for Oct 27.
The two suspended teachers, who had received bail, were on the docket when the order was passed. They entered a pleas of not guilty after the charges against them were read out.
Aritree-Adhikari
She died by suicide after Nazneen insulted her and her parents because she had allegedly cheated in an exam, according to her family.
Her father Dilip Adhikary later started a case against Nazneen, morning shift headmistress Zinnat and class teacher Hasna Hena at Paltan Police Station.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Angry mob lynches 'mentally ill' murder suspect in Cumilla
- Bangladesh is the ‘best teacher’ in climate change adaptation: Ban Ki-moon
- Hasina seeks global help to fast-track Rohingya repatriation
- Two Viqarunissa teachers to stand trial for instigating suicide of Aritri
- SC decision on Jamaat leader Azhar’s appeal against war crimes verdict imminent
- Robbery suspect in police custody killed in alleged shootout in Pabna
- Bodies of 6 fishermen wash up on Cox's Bazar shore as trawler meets rough Bay
- Noted media personality Muhammad Jahangir passes away
- Awami League MP Rushema Begum dies at 85
- Some OCs, DCs think they are zamindars, High Court says
Most Read
- Rapper Nicki Minaj pulls out of controversial Saudi Arabia concert
- Air India issues apology for Zamzam water ban
- Dhaka commuters in trouble, so are rickshaw-pullers
- Livestock official threatens legal action against researchers who found antibiotics in pasteurised milk
- Lawmakers take to the field in first parliamentary cricket world cup
- Rickshaw-pullers block Dhaka traffic for second day to protest ban
- Malaysia detains Rohingya militant suspect who threatened Bangladesh PM Hasina with death
- Ex-Awami League MP Rana released after nearly three years in jail
- Ailing Jatiya Party chief Ershad opens his eyes, says his brother
- HSC results to be published on July 17