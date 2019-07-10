Speedy Trial Act to be in force for five more years to 2024

The legislators endorsed the Law and Order Disruption (Speedy Trial) (amendment) Bill 2019 in voice vote on Tuesday when Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal placed a motion on its passage.

After the minister presented the Bill to parliament on June 25, it was sent to the parliamentary standing committee on the home ministry for scrutiny.

Before passing the Bill, parliament disposed of the amendment proposals on it.

The law had a two-year term when passed in 2002. It was extended six times later, and for the last time in 2014. Now it will be effective until 2024.

Some offences disrupting the law and order situation like extortion, disrupting traffic movement, vandalism, tender manipulation, giving threats, mugging, terrorising people as well as vandalism of public and immovable properties are tried under the Act.

The punishment for offences under the Act is jail term between two and five years and fines. Speedy Trial Tribunals have been set up in district-level to try these cases within 120 days. They get 60 more days if the trial cannot be completed within the stipulated time.

BNP MP Harunur Rashid called the Act a “law of oppression” while speaking in parliament on Tuesday.

He alleged thousands of opposition activists, but no ruling Awami League workers, were accused in cases under the Act in the past decade.

Rumeen Farhana, the BNP MP from seats reserved for women, alleged the government was extending the law to harass opposition activists.

Mokobbir Khan MP of the Gono Forum, a BNP ally, said all the governments used the law to suppress dissents since it was passed.

“The people never enjoyed the fruit of this law,” he said.

In response to the allegations brought by the opposition MPs, Home Minister Kamal said Awami League workers, who had lost many things to lootings by the then ruling coalition activists during the BNP-Jamaat-e-Islami government, had been accused in cases under the Act while the ruling activists had been spared.

He also claimed BNP activists were accused in only a few cases under the Act despite carrying out numerous arson attacks.

The Jatiya Party’s Fakhrul Imam said: “Both of you (Awami League and BNP) have used the black law and you have given the proof to parliament today.