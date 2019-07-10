Some OCs, DCs think they are zamindars, High Court says

It also observed that some police station officers-in-charge and deputy commissioners or DCs heading district administration consider themselves zamindars.

The court on Tuesday refused Moazzem bail in a case over recoding a video statement of slain madrasa student Nusrat Jahan Rafi over her alleged sexual harassment by the principal of the institution in Feni and circulating it on social media.

Former Sonagazi OC Moazzem Hossain, who was arrested on charges of violating the Digital Security Act in connection with the murder of madrasa student Nusrat Jahan Rafi, appeared before the Bangladesh Cyber Tribunal on Monday. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin

Followers of the teacher, SM Siraj-ud-Daula, are accused of carrying out a fatal arson attack on Nusrat in April after she had brought the charges of sex abuse against him.

“He (Moazzem) should have provided her (Nusrat) with security. But her statement was filmed and it was spread on the internet instead. He showed a sense of extreme irresponsibility by doing so,” a judge said.

“When someone in charge does not fulfil their duty even after having the powers and if it (negligence of duty) leads to an accident or a crime, the person in charge is equally responsible,” he said.

The bench of Justice Moinul Islam Chowdhury and Justice Khizir Hayat rejected the bail plea of Moazzem considering it was not placed.

Lawyers Ahsan Ullah and Salma Sultana stood for Moazzem while Attorney General Mahbubey Alam represented the state.

“It’s a burning issue. He (Moazzem) has recorded the video of Nusrat’s statement and made it viral (on social media). What message will society get if he gets bail?” the attorney general asked, objecting to the bail plea.

“…Such irresponsible work of a police officer cannot be accepted. How can a police officer ask such questions (to a girl)! How much appropriate it was! And he recorded the video without permission!” Alam said.

Justice Chowdhury then said: “Some OCs, DCs think they are zamindars. I am not talking about all of them, but some. And it’s not that such people do not exist in other countries.”