Some OCs, DCs think they are zamindars, High Court says
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Jul 2019 03:36 AM BdST Updated: 10 Jul 2019 03:36 AM BdST
The High Court has reminded the lawyers for former Sonagazi Police Station OC Moazzem Hossain that the person in charge has to bear responsibilities if any crime occurs due to their negligence of duty.
It also observed that some police station officers-in-charge and deputy commissioners or DCs heading district administration consider themselves zamindars.
The court on Tuesday refused Moazzem bail in a case over recoding a video statement of slain madrasa student Nusrat Jahan Rafi over her alleged sexual harassment by the principal of the institution in Feni and circulating it on social media.
Former Sonagazi OC Moazzem Hossain, who was arrested on charges of violating the Digital Security Act in connection with the murder of madrasa student Nusrat Jahan Rafi, appeared before the Bangladesh Cyber Tribunal on Monday. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
“He (Moazzem) should have provided her (Nusrat) with security. But her statement was filmed and it was spread on the internet instead. He showed a sense of extreme irresponsibility by doing so,” a judge said.
“When someone in charge does not fulfil their duty even after having the powers and if it (negligence of duty) leads to an accident or a crime, the person in charge is equally responsible,” he said.
The bench of Justice Moinul Islam Chowdhury and Justice Khizir Hayat rejected the bail plea of Moazzem considering it was not placed.
Lawyers Ahsan Ullah and Salma Sultana stood for Moazzem while Attorney General Mahbubey Alam represented the state.
“It’s a burning issue. He (Moazzem) has recorded the video of Nusrat’s statement and made it viral (on social media). What message will society get if he gets bail?” the attorney general asked, objecting to the bail plea.
“…Such irresponsible work of a police officer cannot be accepted. How can a police officer ask such questions (to a girl)! How much appropriate it was! And he recorded the video without permission!” Alam said.
Justice Chowdhury then said: “Some OCs, DCs think they are zamindars. I am not talking about all of them, but some. And it’s not that such people do not exist in other countries.”
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Some OCs, DCs think they are zamindars, High Court says
- Speedy Trial Act to be in force for five more years to 2024
- Dhaka commuters in trouble, so are rickshaw-pullers
- Secretary threatens legal action against researchers who found antibiotics in pasteurised milk
- Netherlands Queen Maxima, former UN chief Ban Ki-moon arrive in Dhaka
- Key suspect arrested over murder of Azimpur mosque caretaker
- Traffic halted as Satkania highway in Chattogram goes under water
- HC scraps death sentences for woman, two others in the killing of her child
- Ex-Awami League MP Rana released after nearly three years in jail
- Drug suspect killed in anti-narcotics drive in Dhaka
Most Read
- Rickshaw-pullers block Dhaka traffic for second day to protest ban
- Hasina slams US congressman’s proposal to attach Rakhine state with Bangladesh
- Air India issues apology for Zamzam water ban
- South Korean Prime Minister coming to Bangladesh
- Ex-Awami League MP Rana released after nearly three years in jail
- BCB ends contracts with head coach Rhodes, bowling coach Walsh
- HSC results to be published on July 17
- Rape suspect killed in alleged gunfight in Mymensingh
- Election Commissioner Mahbub Talukder seeks lawsuit against Regent Airways
- HC scraps death sentences for woman, two others in the killing of her child