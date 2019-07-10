Home > Bangladesh

Rain diverts three flights from Chattogram airport 

  Chattogram Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 10 Jul 2019 08:35 PM BdST Updated: 10 Jul 2019 08:35 PM BdST

At least three flights, including two international and one domestic, have been diverted from the Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram after the port city witnessed record downpour over the past five days.

The international flights from Kolkata and a domestic flight from Dhaka were scheduled to land at the airport from 1:30pm to 2pm on Wednesday, Wing Commander Sarwar-e-Alam, manager of the airport, told bdnews24.com.

“But due to torrential rains and bad weather, the two aircraft have gone back to Dhaka and another to Cox’s Bazar airport."

The Patenga Met Office recorded 48.8 mm rainfall in the airport area in the last 24 hours until 12 noon on Wednesday. The city has been experiencing the heavy monsoon showers since Saturday. The situation might continue in next two days, said weatherman Sanjay Biswas.

Flights carrying pilgrims from the airport were delayed owing to waterlogging and a long tailback, according to officials.

