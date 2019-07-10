Home > Bangladesh

Noted media personality Muhammad Jahangir passes away

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 10 Jul 2019 10:49 AM BdST Updated: 10 Jul 2019 10:50 AM BdST

Noted journalist and executive director of Centre for Development Communication Muhammad Jahangir has died during treatment at a Dhaka hospital.

He breathed his last breath at 12:40am on Wednesday at the Asgar Ali Hospital, his son Apurba Jahangir told bdnews24.com. 

Jahangir, the younger brother of former managing director of Grameen Bank Muhammad Yunus, had been battling Myelofibrosis (blood cancer) for a long time. 

His first Namaj-e-Janaza will be held at the National Press Club at 11am on Wednesday, said Apurba. The second funeral prayer will take place in the  mosque opposite to Shantinagar Kulsum Tower after the Asr prayers. 

He will be laid to rest at the Martyred Intellectuals Graveyard in Mirpur later in the day.

Jahangir  was was admitted to hospital on Jul 7 after his health took a turn for the worse. He was subsequently placed on life support the following day.

