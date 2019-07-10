Home > Bangladesh

No gas supply to large areas of Dhaka for 12 hours from Thursday night

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 10 Jul 2019 11:01 PM BdST Updated: 10 Jul 2019 11:01 PM BdST

The state gas transmission and distribution agency Titas has announced suspension of supply to large swathes of Dhaka citing urgent maintenance work for 12 hours from Thursday night.

There will be no gas in Mirpur, Mohammadpur, Dhanmondi and some other areas from 8pm on Thursday to 8am on Friday, Titas said in a notice on Wednesday night.

Its City Gate Station at Aminbazar will undergo the maintenance work, according to the notice.

