Dhaka North City Corporation firm on Pragati Sarani rickshaw ban

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 10 Jul 2019 11:52 PM BdST Updated: 10 Jul 2019 11:52 PM BdST

Dhaka North City Corporation is refusing to budge from its decision to ban rickshaws on Pragati Sarani from Kuril Biswa Road to Malibagh despite demonstrations by rickshaw-pullers and owners.

Mayor Atiqul Islam briefed the media about their stance after a meeting with representatives of rickshaw-pullers and owners on Wednesday.

He said rickshaws will be allowed only on service lanes at some places of the key street.

He advised the commuters to take the streets through Nodda neighbourhood and use the service lanes to travel from Kuril to Rampura by rickshaw.

He claimed the ban on rickshaws on the 15-kilometre street would not hit the rickshaw-pullers hard as the three-wheelers are still allowed on the rest of the 2,300 kilometre streets under the city corporation.

Badda Thana Rickshaw Owners Association President Joynal Abedin Mamun told the meeting that rickshaws would not create traffic jam on the street if only licensed ones are allowed.

He urged the authorities to defer the ban until separate lanes for slower vehicles are set up on highways as per Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s announcement.

The city corporation called the meeting after thousands of rickshaw-pullers, joined by owners, took to the street in different areas blocking traffic on Monday and Tuesday, creating huge public sufferings.

They called off the demonstration after the cabinet took the decision to set up separate lanes for slower vehicles on highways.

Commuters also expressed dissatisfaction over the ban alleging difficulties to get on buses.

