Dhaka commuters in trouble, so are rickshaw-pullers

The ban without keeping any alternative has already created sufferings for the commuters who take rickshaws to travel a short distance as buses usually refuse to take such passengers or are so packed that it is impossible for many to get on.

On the first day of the ban on Sunday, the authorities stopped rickshaws at some places on the three streets while the carts plied on some others, but traffic congestions, which the ban aimed to ease, remained.

The protesters took to the streets on Monday and blocked the streets of Mugda, Maniknagar, Manda, Balurmath and Kamalapur Titipara.

Commuters on Tuesday morning found themselves in huge trouble as the protests continued, with thousands of rickshaw-pullers occupied the streets at Kuril, Badda, Rampura and Malibagh-Chowdhurypara.

A child at Merul Badda was also forced to take a long walk with her mother during a protest. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

The protests halted traffic on Pragati Sarani, DIT Road, Shaheed Muktijoddha Faruque Iqbal Taslim Sarak, and Atish Dipankar Sarak, forcing commuters to walk.

Traffic jams created by the blockade spread across the capital.

The protesting rickshaw-pullers with hand to mouth existence said on Tuesday that they had to borrow money or food as they failed to earn any in past two days.

“Banning rickshaws before resolving the public transport crisis won’t work. It will only increase sufferings,” said Mohammad Sohag, who was taking his daughter on foot to Banasree Ideal School from Badda’s Gudaraghat.

Shanta Karmakar, a resident of Banasree, agrees. “It’s difficult to get on a bus during office hours, and it’s even more terrible for women. So we have nothing to do but take rickshaws,” she said.

Mahfuzul Haque, a resident of Rampura’s Ulon Road, said the ban should have been enforced gradually after keeping a separate lane for rickshaws for now.

He demanded control on private cars as well to ease traffic gridlock.

“The roads are built for the rich, not the poor like us,” protesting rickshaw-puller “Rabiul”, 16, from Madhya Badda said. He said he had to choose the profession to take care of his ailing parents at home.

A group of youths playing cricket on the empty road of Pragati Sarani in Dhaka during the protest by rickshaw-pullers and owners. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

Some of the protesters said they usually earn Tk 700 to 800 per day but the income dropped below Tk 200 after the ban while they have to pay the owners Tk 100 to 150.

Some raised slogans demanding resignation of Dhaka South Mayor Mohammad Sayeed Khokon and Dhaka North Mayor Atiqul Islam for taking the decision to free the streets from rickshaws.

”Do they realise the pain to fast with the family, children?” one of them, Mohammad Ratan, asked.

Another protester, Liton Sarder, said his entire family of seven, including his parents, wife and three children, had no rice to eat in past three days.

“My parents, children wait for me the entire day with the hope that I will bring some food,” he said.

Both Ratan and Liton said the ban would increase crimes as they had no other way but mugging to live.

A motorcycle driver was stopped by rickshaw-pullers during a protest. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

Rickshaw-pullers Noor Mohammad from Netrokona and Gias Uddin from Mymensingh said they have to send money to their families every month.

“Now we will have to die without food,” Gias said.

Another protester, Mohammad Shukkur from Madhya Badda, demanded that the authorities arrange employment for them.

“I could not buy my daughter juice when she asked for it in the morning,” a tearful Shukkur said.

Rickshaw-pullers demonstrating at the Rampura Bridge in protest at a ban on rickshaw movement on three important streets in the capital. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

The leaders of the organisations of rickshaw-pullers and owners are angry that the “suicidal” decision to ban rickshaws have been taken without consulting them.

“We don’t know who they have consulted,” Dhaka City Corporation Rickshaw Owners Association Joint Secretary Momin Ali said.

“It’s a suicidal decision. It’s nothing but taking the livelihood of the workers away,” Jatiya Rickshaw Van Sramik League General Secretary Insur Ali said.

Some of the organisations called off the protests after the news of a decision taken by the cabinet at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to keep separate lane for slow vehicles on the highways spread.

Dhaka South Mayor Sayeed Khokon said he called up the protesters on Tuesday to discuss their demand to withdraw the ban, but the demonstrators said they were yet to get any invitation.

“So there is no scope (of joining any discussion). But we withdrew our programmes after hearing about the prime minister’s announcement (cabinet decision),” Greater Dhaka City Corporation (North-South) Licenced Rickshaw Van Unity Council Convenor Momtaz Uddin told bdnews24.com.

Rickshaw owners’ leader Momin also said they would hold a news conference after a meeting instead of protests on Wednesday.

Bangladesh Rickshaw Van Owners Federation General Secretary Rustom A Zaman said they would raise the demand for lifting the ban on rickshaws at the conference.

They will continue with their plan to submit a memorandum to Hasina after a rally on Thursday if their demand was not met, he added.