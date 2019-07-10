Home > Bangladesh

Bodies of 6 fishermen wash up on Cox's Bazar shore as trawler meets rough Bay

  Cox's Bazar Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 10 Jul 2019 11:52 AM BdST Updated: 10 Jul 2019 12:22 PM BdST

The bodies of six fishermen have washed up on the shore of Cox's Bazar after their trawler encountered bad weather in the Bay of Bengal.

Two other fishermen from the boat were rescued alive and sent to the Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital, police said.

They were all pulled from the Sea-Gull Point beach around 8am on Wednesday, said Cox's Bazar Sadar Police Inspector Mohammad Khairuzzaman.

Six others are reportedly missing after the incident. The survivors were identified as Mohammad Russel and Mohammad Jewel. But the casualties could not be identified immediately.

Citing the accounts of the rescued fishermen, police said the trawler was owned by one 'Mintu' of Bhola's Char Fasson area.

The trawler was caught in rough seas during a fishing trip before being swept towards the Cox's Bazar shore by the current.

Locals informed police of a submerged trawler off the coast of Cox's Bazar near the Sea-Gull Point, said Inspector Khairuzzaman.

Police subsequently recovered six bodies with the help of the life guard workers and local fishermen from the area. 

"The survivors are in precarious state. They said there were a total 14 people aboard the trawler. Six others are still missing."

A search operation is being carried out in the area to locate the missing fishermen, said Inspector Khairuzzaman.

The bodies of the dead fishermen have been sent to the Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital's morgue for autopsy.

