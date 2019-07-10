Home > Bangladesh

Awami League MP Rushema Begum dies at 85

  Faridpur Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 10 Jul 2019 10:14 AM BdST Updated: 10 Jul 2019 11:57 AM BdST

Rushema Begum, a member of parliament from a reserved seat for the Awami League, has died from a heart attack at the age of 85, her family said.

Rushema was admitted to the Faridpur Heart Foundation Hospital and breathed her last at 11.35pm on Tuesday, according to her family.

Rushema was the wife of Imamuddin Ahmad, former president of the Faridpur district wing of the Awami League and a close aide to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

She was the principal of the Ishan Memorial High School in Faridpur. She took oath as an Awami League MP from Faridpur on Feb 20 from a seat reserved for women.

 

More to follow

Print Friendly and PDF

India dominate NZ
Cricket - Inter Parliamentary Cricket World Cup - Teddington Cricket Club, Bushy Park, Teddington, Britain - July 9, 2019 Naimur Rahman Durjoy during warm up match between Afghanistan v Bangladesh. Reuters
Lawmakers take to the field
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - India v New Zealand - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 9, 2019 General view of water on the field during break in play due to rain Action Images via Reuters
India-NZ semis to continue on Wednesday
BCB parts ways with Rhodes, Walsh

More stories

Journalist Muhammad Jahangir dies

AL MP Rushema Begum dies

Some OCs, DCs think they are zamindars: HC

5 more years for Speedy Trial Act

Dhaka commuters in trouble, so are rickshaw-pullers

Govt threatens legal action over milk research

Queen Maxima, Ban Ki-moon in Dhaka

Man held over Azimpur Khadem's death

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.