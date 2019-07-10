Awami League MP Rushema Begum dies at 85
Faridpur Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Jul 2019 10:14 AM BdST Updated: 10 Jul 2019 11:57 AM BdST
Rushema Begum, a member of parliament from a reserved seat for the Awami League, has died from a heart attack at the age of 85, her family said.
Rushema was admitted to the Faridpur Heart Foundation Hospital and breathed her last at 11.35pm on Tuesday, according to her family.
She was the principal of the Ishan Memorial High School in Faridpur. She took oath as an Awami League MP from Faridpur on Feb 20 from a seat reserved for women.
More to follow
