Awami League MP Rushema Begum dies at 85

Rushema was admitted to the Faridpur Heart Foundation Hospital and breathed her last at 11.35pm on Tuesday, according to her family.

Rushema was the wife of Imamuddin Ahmad, former president of the Faridpur district wing of the Awami League and a close aide to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

She was the principal of the Ishan Memorial High School in Faridpur. She took oath as an Awami League MP from Faridpur on Feb 20 from a seat reserved for women.

