Angry mob lynches 'mentally ill' murder suspect in Cumilla

  Cumilla Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 10 Jul 2019 02:33 PM BdST Updated: 10 Jul 2019 02:52 PM BdST

An angry mob has beaten to death a man who allegedly hacked three people to death in Cumilla.

The incident took place in Radhanagar village around 10am on Wednesday, said the district's Additional Superintendent of Police Shakhawat Hossain. 

The dead were identified as Anwara Begum, 45, her son Hanif, 13, and Nazma Begum, 40.

According to locals, another stabbing victim Majeda Begum, 60, the mother-in-law of Nazma, died on her way to the hospital. But police are yet to confirm the death.

The alleged assailant was identified as Mokhlesur Rahman, who was subsequently lynched by local people, said ASP Shakhawat.

Locals said Mokhlesur was suffering from mental incapacity but police could not verify the claim.

