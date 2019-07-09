Secretary threatens legal action against researchers who found antibiotics in pasteurised milk
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Jul 2019 09:45 PM BdST Updated: 09 Jul 2019 09:46 PM BdST
A top government official has threatened legal action against the researchers who have found antibiotics in pasteurised milk of different popular brands.
The researchers from Dhaka University did not follow “protocol” while publishing the findings, according to Additional Secretary Kazi Wasi Uddin at the fisheries and livestock ministry.
“Findings of a study must be published in peer-reviewed journal. They check whether the samples cover the entire country and the research mmethodology is correct. The stakeholders should be briefed about the results. Only then can such a study be published,” Wasi Uddin told a meeting at the Department of Livestock Services in Dhaka on Tuesday.
He also questioned the objective of the study, claiming many local and foreign forces were conspiring to destroy Bangladesh’s booming dairy industry.
A group of teachers at the university’s Faculty of Pharmacy came up with the findings of their study on June 25.
They conducted the tests on samples of the products at the university’s Biomedical Research Centre and laboratories of the faculty, the centre’s director and pharmaceutical technology teacher Professor ABM Faroque had said.
Levofloxacin and ciprofloxacin were found in all seven of the pasteurised milk brands tested in the study.
Azithromycin was found in six of the brands, according to the study.
National Dairy Development Forum or NDDF, the organiser of Tuesday’s meeting at the livestock department, had earlier said they would not accept the results of the study claiming their products were safe for human consumption.
DLS Director General Hiresh Ranjan Bhowmik also claimed at Tuesday’s meeting that there was nothing to worry about the milk produced by Bangladeshi farmers.
