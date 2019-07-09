Secretary threatens legal action against researchers who found antibiotics in pasteurised milk

The researchers from Dhaka University did not follow “protocol” while publishing the findings, according to Additional Secretary Kazi Wasi Uddin at the fisheries and livestock ministry.

“Findings of a study must be published in peer-reviewed journal. They check whether the samples cover the entire country and the research mmethodology is correct. The stakeholders should be briefed about the results. Only then can such a study be published,” Wasi Uddin told a meeting at the Department of Livestock Services in Dhaka on Tuesday.

“Bring the publication to the ministry within a week if you have published the findings in peer-reviewed journal. Otherwise, legal actions will be taken against you on behalf of the ministry,” he added.

He also questioned the objective of the study, claiming many local and foreign forces were conspiring to destroy Bangladesh’s booming dairy industry.

A group of teachers at the university’s Faculty of Pharmacy came up with the findings of their study on June 25.

They conducted the tests on samples of the products at the university’s Biomedical Research Centre and laboratories of the faculty, the centre’s director and pharmaceutical technology teacher Professor ABM Faroque had said.

The presence of antibiotics used to treat human beings in pasteurised milk is “very alarming”, the Dhaka University professor said.

Levofloxacin and ciprofloxacin were found in all seven of the pasteurised milk brands tested in the study.

Azithromycin was found in six of the brands, according to the study.

National Dairy Development Forum or NDDF, the organiser of Tuesday’s meeting at the livestock department, had earlier said they would not accept the results of the study claiming their products were safe for human consumption.

DLS Director General Hiresh Ranjan Bhowmik also claimed at Tuesday’s meeting that there was nothing to worry about the milk produced by Bangladeshi farmers.