Rape suspect killed in alleged gunfight in Mymensingh

  Mymensingh Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 09 Jul 2019 10:42 AM BdST Updated: 09 Jul 2019 10:42 AM BdST

A rape suspect has been killed in an alleged shootout with police in Mymensingh’s Bhaluka upazila.

The incident took place at Hatiber village of Uthura in the early hours of Tuesday, said  Bhaluka Model Police Station OC Md Myne Uddin.

The dead Saiful Islam, 40, was accused in a case started in June over the rape of a schoolgirl.

More to follow

