Not everything is closed as US quits: Bangladesh FM on Paris climate deal

“Not everything is closed as USA quits…only one country has exited but all others are with it,” he said, “Even 79 percent of the US people believe climate change is a big issue and their government should take initiatives.”

He made the remarks at a press briefing at the foreign ministry on Monday on the “Dhaka Meeting of the Global Commission on Adaptation” to be held on Wednesday.

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister M Shahab Uddin and Principal Coordinator (SDG Affairs) at the Prime Minister’s Office Md Abul Kalam Azad also spoke at the briefing.

President Donald Trump has withdrawn the United States from the landmark agreement, reached in Paris after years of negotiations, that provides a pathway for countries to reduce emissions so that the global temperature rise is kept below 2 degrees Celsius.

Bangladesh as the climate vulnerable country has ratified the agreement.

“We hope they (US) will join again (Paris Agreement) as their citizens want it,” the foreign minister said.

Marshall Island President Hilda Heine, former UN secretary general Ban Ki-moon and World Bank CEO Kristalina Georgieva are scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on Tuesday to attend the meeting to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

They will also visit Rohingya refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar to see environmental degradation due to influx of Myanmar people here.

“We would like to show the global leaders (involved in climate change mitigation efforts) how our environment is being affected due to huge influx of Rohingyas,” Principal Coordinator Azad said.

The Marshal Island president will arrive in the early hours of Tuesday and Ban Ki-moon in the afternoon.

They will be received by foreign minister at Shahjalal International Airport.

Hasina will hold a meeting with the Marshall Island president and the former UN chief before the inauguration of the conference at the Hotel Intercontinental.