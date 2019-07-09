Netherlands Queen Maxima, former UN chief Ban Ki-moon arrive in Dhaka

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen received both of them at the Shahjalal International Airport on Tuesday afternoon when they arrived in two different flights.

Queen Maxima will see development activities and hold meetings with high officials “mainly from the financial sector”.

Ban will attend the “Dhaka Meeting of the Global Commission on Adaptation” to be held on Wednesday.

Both of them will have meetings with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The queen has been serving as the UN Secretary-General’s Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development (UNSGSA) since 2009.

During her four-day visit, she will interact with the officials of the UN offices in Dhaka, visit Zindari Union Parishad office of Palash in Narsingdi and a boutique shop at Tongi.

She will attend a roundtable discussion with representatives of private sectors and have a meeting with the Bangladesh Bank governor and officials of finance and post and telecommunication ministries.

She will also meet President Md Abdul Hamid before leaving Dhaka on Friday.

The former UN chief Ban is the Chair of the Global Commission on Adaptation. He will also visit Rohingya camps to see the environmental impacts due to the massive influx of Myanmar population.