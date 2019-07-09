Key suspect arrested over murder of Azimpur mosque caretaker
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Jul 2019 08:33 PM BdST Updated: 09 Jul 2019 08:33 PM BdST
The Police Bureau of Investigation or PBI has arrested a man in connection with the murder of a Khadem or caretaker of Azimpur Graveyard Shahi Mosque.
The suspect, 38-year-old ‘Saiful’, is a former chief khadem of the mosque and a native of Noakhali's Senbagh Upazila.
He was arrested at Agrabad in Chattogram on Monday, said Deputy Inspector General Banaj Kumar Majumder, who heads the PBI.
"Saiful has conceded his involvement in the murder during an initial interrogation,” the senior police official added.
He had planned to kill Hanif Sheikh, a Khadem of the mosque, out of jealousy as he was promoted as chief khadem within a short span of time.
The body of 45-year old Hanif was found wrapped in a gunnysack in a storeroom next to the room they lived in on the second floor of Mayor Mohammad Hanif Jame Mosque on Jul 3.
A day after the incident, the victim's father-in-law had started a case against four people at Lalbagh Police Station.
Three other suspects- Khadem Farid Ahmed, 50, sweeper ‘Bahauddin’, 55, and New Market Jame Mosque's Khadem Abul Kalam Azad, 45, were sent to prison pending trial after their arrest.
"Saiful had been serving as chief khadem since the mosque was established last November. Farid and Hanif used to assist him in his duties," DIG Banaj said,
"The mosque committee ad fired Saiful and promoted Hanif as they were not satisfied with his activities. A dispute had been running between them following the development," Banaj said.
“The body of Hanif was recovered on Jul 3 but he was killed in Jul 2,” the PBI chief said adding that three khadems and a sweeper used to share a room.
