HC scraps death sentences for woman, two others in the killing of her child

Justice Krishna Debnath and Justice Shahidul Karim of the High Court scrapped the death reference on Tuesday.

Layers AKM Fazlul Haque Khan and Saifur Rahman Rahi represented the defendants as Deputy Attorney General MA Mannan Mohan and Assistant General Atiqul Haque Selim represented the state.

Earlier, Bagerhat District Sessions Judge SM Solaiman gave death sentences to Latifa Begum, 34, wife of Iku Biswas, her beau Monir Molla, 44, and Monir’s sister Nazma Begum, 30, for the murder of 18-month-old Dipjol in 2005. The High Court acquitted all.

According to the case details, Dipjol’s body was found in a pond next to their home on Apr 12, 2005. In October that year, based on the autopsy report, Iku Biswas, the father, filed a murder case against the three.

“The accused were acquitted as there was no witness and the statement from the plaintiff was confusing,” Fazlul Haque Khan later told reporters.

“The death reference was rejected as the witnesses' testimonies did not match each other and the proofs provided were not convincing. We'll appeal against the sentence," said Deputy Attorney General MA Mannan Mohan.

An investigation revealed that Latifa, who was having an extramarital affair with neighbour Monir, was planning to marry him and conspired with Nazma to kill Dipjol.

Dipjol went missing on Apr 12, 2005. His body was recovered from a pond near his house the next day. A case of accidental death was filed with Mollahat Police Station.

Later, on Oct 29 of that year, Iku Biswas filed a murder case against Monir Molla and Nazma Begum after receiving the autopsy report.

Police submitted the chargesheet against the three in 2006 following the investigation.