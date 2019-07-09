Hasina makes her case on not raising age limit for entering government jobs
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Jul 2019 01:21 AM BdST Updated: 09 Jul 2019 01:21 AM BdST
Sheikh Hasina has argued against raising the age limit for entering government jobs to 35 years from 30 and questioned the agitation aimed at forcing her government to do so.
The prime minister made her position clear on Monday after she arrived in the Ganabhaban to brief the media on her five-day official visit to China.
"There is a time to enter the workforce. It requires certain energy. Now, if people raise a demand just for the sake of it, then I have nothing to say," she said.
Hasina also hinted the protesters who demanded raising the age limit for entry into government jobs were 'provoked' by different quarters with vested interests.
She said under the current circumstances, a job-seeker has at least a few years in hand after completing their education to apply for work. Therefore, the calls to extend the age-limit are not grounded in logic.
Hasina also highlighted the disparity in pass rates between young BCS exam candidates and the relatively older ones.
"About 40.7 percent candidates aged between 23 and 25 years have cleared the BCS examinations while 23.29 percent candidates aged between 25 and 27 passed the 35th BCS examinations.
"The pass rate of candidates aged between 27 and 29 was 13.17 percent while the candidates over 29-year old was only 3.45 percent."
"If a 35-year-old candidate clears the BCS exams, it will take an additional two years to train them, which will consequently deprive them of a full pension."
