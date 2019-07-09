Drug suspect killed in anti-narcotics drive in Dhaka

The incident occurred in the Shahidnagar area around 1:30am on Tuesday, said Md Kamruzzaman, company commander of RAB-1.

The dead man has been identified as the 28-year-old Anwar Hossain, a native of Kishoreganj, who used to live in Uttarkhan. He was named in at least 16 drug-related cases, according to the RAB.

A patrol team of RAB launched a raid in Shahidnagar after being informed about a gang of drug smugglers in that area.

“The drug dealers opened fire when the patrol team reached the scene. The RAB team retaliated and Anwar was caught in the crossfire while the others fled.”

Anwar was taken to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where doctors on duty declared him dead, Kamruzzaman said.

RAB recovered 3,000 yaba tablets and a shotgun from the scene, he added.