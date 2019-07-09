Home > Bangladesh

Drug suspect killed in anti-narcotics drive in Dhaka

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 09 Jul 2019 01:02 PM BdST Updated: 09 Jul 2019 01:02 PM BdST

A man accused in at least 16 drug-related cases has been killed in an alleged ‘shootout’ with Rapid Action Battalion, or RAB, during a raid in Dhaka’s Uttarkhan.

The incident occurred in the Shahidnagar area around 1:30am on Tuesday, said Md Kamruzzaman, company commander of RAB-1.

The dead man has been identified as the 28-year-old Anwar Hossain, a native of Kishoreganj, who used to live in Uttarkhan. He was named in at least 16 drug-related cases, according to the RAB.

A patrol team of RAB launched a raid in Shahidnagar after being informed about a gang of drug smugglers in that area.

“The drug dealers opened fire when the patrol team reached the scene. The RAB team retaliated and Anwar was caught in the crossfire while the others fled.”

Anwar was taken to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where doctors on duty declared him dead, Kamruzzaman said.

RAB recovered 3,000 yaba tablets and a shotgun from the scene, he added.

Print Friendly and PDF

BCB parts ways with Rhodes, Walsh
ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - India Press Conference - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 8, 2019 India's Virat Kohli during the press conference Action Images via Reuters
Kohli happy to play second fiddle to Rohit
World T20 final run can inspire England: Root
File Photo: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Sri Lanka v India - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - July 6, 2019 India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis with team mates Action Images via Reuters
Kiwis no mystery for us: India

More stories

Rickshaw-pullers block traffic for 2nd day

Rape suspect dies in Mymensingh ‘shootout’

Hasina slams proposal to annex Rakhine state

PM favours not raising job age bar

EC seeks legal action against Regent Airways

US leaving Paris deal won't stop campaign: FM

Give space to civil society: Dickson

GD over 'threats' to Eric Ershad

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.