Home > Bangladesh

Rickshaw-pullers block Dhaka roads to protest ban

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 08 Jul 2019 01:32 PM BdST Updated: 08 Jul 2019 02:10 PM BdST

A large number of rickshaw-pullers have blocked Dhaka roads, demanding the city authorities reverse a ban on rickshaw movement on three important roads in the capital.  

The protesters have occupied the streets of Mugda, Maniknagar, Manda, Balurmath and Kamalapur Titipara and have been demonstrating since 8:30am on Monday, said the police.

"About 3,000 rickshaw-pullers are occupying the streets. Traffic has been halted from Mugda to Maniknagar as a result,” local police station chief Proloy Kumar Saha told bdnews24.com.

bdnews24.com photographer Abdullah Al Momin said traffic was brought to a stop from Sayedabad to Rampura and Khilgaon and from Basabo to Sayedabad as a group of people occupied the capital’s Maniknagar road.

“Rickshaw-pullers have continued to block the streets since morning. Police made attempts to convince them to leave the streets,” said Anwar Hossain, deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, when asked about the matter.

“Those who are protesting are ordinary rickshaw-pullers and owners. The decision to ban rickshaws is suicidal,” National Rickshaw-Van Sramik League General Secretary Insur Ali told bdnews24.com.

“We want a drive for the eviction of illegal rickshaws and the withdrawal of this ban. We will submit our demands to the prime minister on Jul 11.”

Print Friendly and PDF

File Photo: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Sri Lanka v India - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - July 6, 2019 India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis with team mates Action Images via Reuters
Kiwis no mystery for us: India
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Australia v South Africa - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 6, 2019 Australia's Aaron Finch walks after losing his wicket Action Images via Reuters
Australia limping before 'blockbuster' semi
Mashrafe takes blame for misfiring Tigers
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - New Zealand Nets - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 7, 2019 General view during nets Action Images via Reuters
Formidable India in NZ's path

More stories

Rangamati landslide kills child

SC allows defaulters to reschedule loans

Feroz Rashid’s daughter-in-law shot

Rickshaw ban brings sufferings, jam stays

Feroz Rashid’s daughter-in-law shot

Madrasa principal remanded for ‘raping’ 12 students

Representational Image

6-month jail for tethering dog for a day

Malaysia for quick Rohingya return

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.