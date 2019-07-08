Home > Bangladesh

Police complaint lodged over 'threatening messages' to Ershad's son Eric

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 08 Jul 2019 08:30 PM BdST Updated: 08 Jul 2019 08:30 PM BdST

A General Diary or GD has been filed at a police station in Dhaka over 'threatening messages' received by Eric Ershad, the son of Jatiya Party chief HM Ershad, on his mobile phone.

Ershad's nephew Khaled Akhtar, also a member of Jatiya Party's presidium, told bdnews24.com the GD was filed with the Gulshan Police Station on Monday afternoon.

"Since Hussein Mohammad Ershad has been battling illness, his son Shahata Zarar Ershad Eric received various threatening messages on his mobile phone from identified miscreants," reads the GD.

Ershad has donated all his assets to a trust, of which Khaled is the director. Although Eric has been put in the trustee board, Shad Ershad, his son with his first wife, has been excluded from it.

Khaled has has been entrusted with the responsibility of looking after all of Eric's needs, he added in the GD.

The alleged threats came while Ershad, the leader of the official opposition in parliament, is undergoing treatment at the capital's Combined Military Hospital in critical condition.

Eric is Ershad's son with his second wife Bidisha Ershad. After his separation with Bidisha in 2005, the deposed military strongman was embroiled in a legal battle to take custody of Eric.

The former president has spent most of his later years with his 18-year-old son although he did on occasion expressed regret over his failure to devote more time to Eric due to political commitments.  

