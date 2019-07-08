HSC results to be published on July 17 

Inter-education board coordination subcommittee chief Prof Md Ziaul Haque confirmed the date.



Almost 1.3 million students took the tests this year held between Apr 1 and May 12.



Education Minister Dipu Moni and Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury Nowfel, along with chairmen of all education boards, will hand over the copies of the test results to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the morning of July 17.



Later in the day, the minister will officially announce the results at a media briefing, making them accessible to students.