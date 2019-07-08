HSC results to be published on July 17
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Jul 2019 03:01 PM BdST Updated: 08 Jul 2019 03:01 PM BdST
The results of this year’s Higher Secondary Certificate and equivalent exams will be published on July 17.
Inter-education board coordination subcommittee chief Prof Md Ziaul Haque confirmed the date.
Almost 1.3 million students took the tests this year held between Apr 1 and May 12.
Education Minister Dipu Moni and Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury Nowfel, along with chairmen of all education boards, will hand over the copies of the test results to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the morning of July 17.
Later in the day, the minister will officially announce the results at a media briefing, making them accessible to students.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Child dies in Rangamati landslide
- HSC results to be published on July 17
- Defaulters get two-month window for loan rescheduling
- Rickshaw-pullers block Dhaka roads to protest ban
- Feroz Rashid’s daughter-in-law suffers gunshot at home
- Gas supply suspended in Green Road area by Titas
- Rickshaw ban on key Dhaka streets fails to ease traffic snarls but spells sufferings
- Bangladesh passes law to stop cruelty to animals with jail term for tethering dog for 24 hours
- Rohingya repatriation must occur as quickly as possible: Malaysia
- Narayanganj madrasa principal remanded after alleged rape, sex abuse of 12 students
Most Read
- Bangladesh father alerts all after 7-year-old girl’s alleged ‘rapist, murderer’ is arrested
- It’s cricket time: MPs to fight in World Cup
- BTRC unmoved as Grameenphone seeks arbitration on disputed demand after bandwidth block
- Rickshaw ban on key Dhaka streets fails to ease traffic snarls but spells sufferings
- Jesus takes centre stage as Brazil beat Peru 3-1 to win Copa America
- Bangladesh passes law to stop cruelty to animals with jail term for tethering dog for 24 hours
- Narayanganj madrasa principal remanded after alleged rape, sex abuse of 12 students
- Mashrafe takes responsibility for inconsistent teammates
- Key suspect arrested over Wari child’s rape, murder
- Feroz Rashid’s daughter-in-law suffers gunshot at home