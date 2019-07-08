Home > Bangladesh

Gas supply suspended in Green Road area by Titas

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 08 Jul 2019 12:10 PM BdST Updated: 08 Jul 2019 12:17 PM BdST

Gas distributor Titas has announced suspension of gas supply in a pipeline from Dhaka’s Green Road to Karwan Bazar area for line replacement work.

There will no gas in the pipeline from Monday 10am to 8pm, said Titas spokesman Mirza Mahbub Hossain.

In a notification, Titas said that work is being done to replace old gas lines from Garden Road area of Green Road to Prince Hotel situated in front of Karwan Bazar underpass.

“This is a part of Titas’s regular work to repair gas lines. A big project will be undertaken soon for modernization of gas pipelines in Dhaka,” Mirza Mahbub told bdnews24.com.

