Gas supply suspended in Green Road area by Titas
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Jul 2019 12:10 PM BdST Updated: 08 Jul 2019 12:17 PM BdST
Gas distributor Titas has announced suspension of gas supply in a pipeline from Dhaka’s Green Road to Karwan Bazar area for line replacement work.
In a notification, Titas said that work is being done to replace old gas lines from Garden Road area of Green Road to Prince Hotel situated in front of Karwan Bazar underpass.
“This is a part of Titas’s regular work to repair gas lines. A big project will be undertaken soon for modernization of gas pipelines in Dhaka,” Mirza Mahbub told bdnews24.com.
