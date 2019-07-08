Home > Bangladesh

Feroz Rashid’s daughter-in-law suffers gunshot at home

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 08 Jul 2019 01:04 PM BdST Updated: 08 Jul 2019 01:04 PM BdST

Merina Shoeb, wife of Kazi Shoeb Rashid, the eldest son of Jatiya Party Presidium member Kazi Feroz Rashid, has been admitted to hospital after being shot.

She was shot in the stomach at around 8 pm on Sunday in Feroz Rashid’s Dhanmondi residence. Later, Merina was admitted to Labaid Hospital, said police.

Merina was having a troubled relationship with her husband, her father told reporters. The woman attempted to kill herself, police said citing Merina’s daughter.

Merina and Shoeb got married more than two decades ago. Their daughter is aged 20 years and son 10 years.

The couple’s children, Feroz Rashid’s wife and her brother were present in the Dhanmondi apartment when the incident occurred, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police Md Abdullah Kafi. 

“Merina’s daughter told us that her father was not at home when the incident took place. Merina went into her husband’s room, took his pistol and shot herself, according to her daughter. We have confiscated the pistol.”

Merina’s father Sirajul Islam has not filed any written complaint.

“My daughter has a troubled relationship with her husband. Both of them have an undisciplined life. There’s no understanding between them,” he told a television channel.

bdnews24.com could not get comments from Dhaka-6 seat MP Feroz Rashid on the issue.

Merina is receiving treatment at the ICU in Labaid, said the hospital’s Assistant General Director Saifur Rahman Lenin.

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.