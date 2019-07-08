Feroz Rashid’s daughter-in-law suffers gunshot at home
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Jul 2019 01:04 PM BdST Updated: 08 Jul 2019 01:04 PM BdST
Merina Shoeb, wife of Kazi Shoeb Rashid, the eldest son of Jatiya Party Presidium member Kazi Feroz Rashid, has been admitted to hospital after being shot.
She was shot in the stomach at around 8 pm on Sunday in Feroz Rashid’s Dhanmondi residence. Later, Merina was admitted to Labaid Hospital, said police.
Merina was having a troubled relationship with her husband, her father told reporters. The woman attempted to kill herself, police said citing Merina’s daughter.
Merina and Shoeb got married more than two decades ago. Their daughter is aged 20 years and son 10 years.
The couple’s children, Feroz Rashid’s wife and her brother were present in the Dhanmondi apartment when the incident occurred, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police Md Abdullah Kafi.
“Merina’s daughter told us that her father was not at home when the incident took place. Merina went into her husband’s room, took his pistol and shot herself, according to her daughter. We have confiscated the pistol.”
Merina’s father Sirajul Islam has not filed any written complaint.
“My daughter has a troubled relationship with her husband. Both of them have an undisciplined life. There’s no understanding between them,” he told a television channel.
bdnews24.com could not get comments from Dhaka-6 seat MP Feroz Rashid on the issue.
Merina is receiving treatment at the ICU in Labaid, said the hospital’s Assistant General Director Saifur Rahman Lenin.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Rickshaw ban on key Dhaka streets fails to ease traffic snarls but spells sufferings
- Bangladesh passes law to stop cruelty to animals with jail term for tethering dog for 24 hours
- Rohingya repatriation must occur as quickly as possible: Malaysia
- Narayanganj madrasa principal remanded after alleged rape, sex abuse of 12 students
- Key suspect arrested over Wari child’s rape, murder
- Two die after train hits truck in Gazipur
- Madrasa teacher says he raped eight students in Netrokona: Police
- Dubai-bound passenger arrested with hundreds of yaba pills at Chattogram airport
- Autorickshaw driver, associate ‘admit raping’ passenger in Chattogram
- Mayor Atiqul urges people to accept ‘temporary’ sufferings over rickshaw ban
Most Read
- It’s cricket time: MPs to fight in World Cup
- Bangladesh father alerts all after 7-year-old girl’s alleged ‘rapist, murderer’ is arrested
- BTRC unmoved as Grameenphone seeks arbitration on disputed demand after bandwidth block
- Rickshaw ban on key Dhaka streets fails to ease traffic snarls but spells sufferings
- Jesus takes centre stage as Brazil beat Peru 3-1 to win Copa America
- Bangladesh passes law to stop cruelty to animals with jail term for tethering dog for 24 hours
- Narayanganj madrasa principal remanded after alleged rape, sex abuse of 12 students
- Key suspect arrested over Wari child’s rape, murder
- Mashrafe takes responsibility for inconsistent teammates
- Madrasa teacher says he raped eight students in Netrokona: Police