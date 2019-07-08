Election Commissioner Mahbub Talukder seeks lawsuit against Regent Airways

He urged Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda to initiate a lawsuit against the private airline on the basis of the complaint.

The Election Commission Secretariat is planning to take measures as it views the incident as a means of 'undermining' the constitutional body.

Regretting the episode, Regent Airways has promised to investigate the matter and take appropriate actions against those involved.

Mahbub had bought business class tickets of Regent Airways for himself and his wife to fly to Chattogram on Jun 27.

According to the EC official, all the business class seats, including theirs, were filled by passengers. Later, the two were seated in the economy section despite their boarding passes bearing the VIP seal.

Asked about the matter, Mahbub told bdnews24.com, "I don't want to say anything more about this. You can talk to the EC's legal department about it."

An EC Secretariat official said Mahbub has sent an unofficial note to the chief election commissioner outlining his grievances.

In the letter, Mahbub wrote the incident was not only a slight to an EC official but an affront to the entire body and all its commissioners.

Describing the incident to the CEC, he added that they had been allotted business class seats No. 1A and 2D in Regent Air's RX 0786 flight.

On entering the aircraft, he found that the seats were occupied by Inspector General of Police Mohammad Javed Patwary and his wife.

Mahbub had met the IGP earlier in the VIP lounge of Shahjalal International Airport.

"We weren't aware that we were travelling on the same flight to Chattogram. As the aircraft was waiting on the runway, the IGP was transported to the plane beforehand. We were the last ones to be picked up," he wrote.

"When we went inside, we found that there weren't any empty seats in the business class. The IGP and his wife were in our seats. The airplane authorities later sat us down on economy class seats."

On the reason for being made to sit in economy class despite carrying business class tickets, Mahbub claimed he was not given an explanation by the cabin crew.

He said, "The chief purser said, the ground staff had put us in economy class seats by mistake. I replied, then let us be seated in accordance with out tickets but they did not have an answer for that."

Mahbub then sought to get off the aircraft. "But by then, the plane's doors had been locked and so we were forced to fly to Chattogram on economy class."

The election commissioner subsequently wanted to hand a written complaint to a flight stewardess after the plane had taken off.

"The air hostess brought an evaluation form and said, "Sir we don't have a blank paper so you can write down your complaint in this form.'"

"I returned the form and said it wasn't suitable for me to write my grievances."

Later, Mahbub informed the pilot of the incident, who in turn assured the EC official of taking up the matter with the aircraft's higher authority.

Mahbub sent an unofficial note to the CEC on July 2. Copies of the letter were also sent to fellow Election Commissioners Md Rafiqul Islam, Kabita Khanam and Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury.

The CEC and election commissioners have since discussed the matter.

"We believe the Election Commission is being undermined with this kind of behaviour. Not only that but this could have happened to an ordinary passenger. We want to look into the incident," EC official Rafiqul told bdnews24.com.

On Sunday, EC's Deputy Secretary Md Shah Alam sent the election commissioner's instructions over the 'undesirable' incident with Regent Airways to its legal department.

It asked the department to select a member of the EC's panel of lawyers to immediately initiate legal action against Regent Airways.

"The election commissioner sent us a mail. We found out about the matter then. We have launched a probe into the incident," Ashish Rai Choudhury, chief operating officer of Regent Airways, told bdnews24.com.

On the steps being taken over the matter, he said, "We are taking the matter very seriously. The Regent Air authorities are extremely sorry for the incident. We are looking into it. The culprits will receive punishment."

"Chief Commercial Officer Hanif Zakaria will go to the Eelection Commission to apologise."

bdnews24.com has yet to get a comment over the incident from IGP Javed Patwari despite several efforts.