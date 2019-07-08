Defaulters get two-month window for loan rescheduling
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Jul 2019 02:41 PM BdST Updated: 08 Jul 2019 02:41 PM BdST
The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court has halted the stay order issued by the High Court on a Bangladesh Bank circular on loan rescheduling providing an opportunity for defaulters.
The top court has halted the stay order for two months.
That means the Bangladesh Bank circular allowing the loan defaulters to reschedule classified loans with 2 percent down payment and 9 percent interest over 10 years remains active for now.
There is a caveat: anyone opting for the opportunity will not be allowed to borrow funds from another bank in two months, according to the Appellate Division.
A bench of four judges led by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain issued the order on Monday following the hearing of the appeal by the Finance Division against the High Court order.
The High Court bench of Justice FRM Nazmul Ahsan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader stayed the BB circular on May 21, responding to an appeal from the Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh, a human rights organisation.
Attorney General Mahbubey Alam represented the Finance Division in the court as lawyer Manzil Morshed was the legal counsel for the petitioner.
“This is a policy matter. The industrial sector is related to it. Therefore, the government decided to offer the opportunity for the sake of national interests,” the attorney general told reporters.
