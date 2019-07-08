Home > Bangladesh

Defaulters get two-month window for loan rescheduling

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 08 Jul 2019 02:41 PM BdST Updated: 08 Jul 2019 02:41 PM BdST

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court has halted the stay order issued by the High Court on a Bangladesh Bank circular on loan rescheduling providing an opportunity for defaulters.

The top court has halted the stay order for two months.

That means the Bangladesh Bank circular allowing the loan defaulters to reschedule classified loans with 2 percent down payment and 9 percent interest over 10 years remains active for now.

There is a caveat: anyone opting for the opportunity will not be allowed to borrow funds from another bank in two months, according to the Appellate Division.

A bench of four judges led by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain issued the order on Monday following the hearing of the appeal by the Finance Division against the High Court order.

The High Court bench of Justice FRM Nazmul Ahsan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader stayed the BB circular on May 21, responding to an appeal from the Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh, a human rights organisation.

Attorney General Mahbubey Alam represented the Finance Division in the court as lawyer Manzil Morshed was the legal counsel for the petitioner.

“This is a policy matter. The industrial sector is related to it. Therefore, the government decided to offer the opportunity for the sake of national interests,” the attorney general told reporters.

Print Friendly and PDF

File Photo: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Sri Lanka v India - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - July 6, 2019 India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis with team mates Action Images via Reuters
Kiwis no mystery for us: India
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Australia v South Africa - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 6, 2019 Australia's Aaron Finch walks after losing his wicket Action Images via Reuters
Australia limping before 'blockbuster' semi
Mashrafe takes blame for misfiring Tigers
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - New Zealand Nets - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 7, 2019 General view during nets Action Images via Reuters
Formidable India in NZ's path

More stories

Rangamati landslide kills child

SC allows defaulters to reschedule loans

Feroz Rashid’s daughter-in-law shot

Rickshaw ban brings sufferings, jam stays

Feroz Rashid’s daughter-in-law shot

Madrasa principal remanded for ‘raping’ 12 students

Representational Image

6-month jail for tethering dog for a day

Malaysia for quick Rohingya return

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.