Child dies in Rangamati landslide

A woman has remained missing.

The landslide occurred at around 1 pm on Monday in the neighborhood of Karnaphuli Paper Mill, said Deputy Commissioner AKM Mamunur Rashid.

The child was identified as three-year-old Ujjal Mallick.

The landslide happened due to heavy downpour and the child got buried under the mud,” Rashid said.

The authority is trying to find the missing woman, Tahmina Begum, 25.