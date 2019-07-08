Child dies in Rangamati landslide
Rangamati Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Jul 2019 03:09 PM BdST Updated: 08 Jul 2019 03:52 PM BdST
A child has died in a landslide caused by heavy rains in Kaptai Upazila in Rangamati.
A woman has remained missing.
The landslide occurred at around 1 pm on Monday in the neighborhood of Karnaphuli Paper Mill, said Deputy Commissioner AKM Mamunur Rashid.
The child was identified as three-year-old Ujjal Mallick.
The landslide happened due to heavy downpour and the child got buried under the mud,” Rashid said.
The authority is trying to find the missing woman, Tahmina Begum, 25.
