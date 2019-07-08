Chattogram district administration evacuates 350 families from risky hills

The district administration is also conducting a drive to take the people to safe shelters.

The delivery of imported goods from big ships to lighter vessels was also suspended due to the hostile weather on Monday.

The port city has been experiencing heavy rains since Saturday. The Potenga weather office on the southern edge of the city recorded 285 mm of rainfall over the last five days. It also recorded 136.2 mm of rainfall over 24 hours until 12pm on Monday.

“A combination of seasonal winds above Bangladesh is causing the rains. The situation may intensify across the country until Tuesday," Patenga Met office duty assistant officer Pradip Kanti Roy told bdnews24.com.

Torrential rains may trigger landslides at several hill tract areas in Chattogram, the Met Office says.

FLOODING WORSENS IN SEVERAL PARTS

Many parts of the port city, including Agrabad CDA residential area, Badurtala, Prabartak intersection, gate no. 2, Alangkar Circle, Pahartali Road, Baklia, Chawkbazar, Mehedibagh, Wasa intersection have begun to be flooded since Sunday.

Floods have also affected several important streets, including Tin Poler Matha, Hem Sen Lane, Jamal Khan Road, Enayet Bazar, Rifles Club and neighbouring areas.

Commuters in Chattogram have been suffering from severe floods as many parts in the port city were waterlogged since early Monday.

‘I have to go to Agrabad. But no vehicle is available in the area. It is also not possible to walk amid the rain. I am looking for a transport for half an hour," said Shahadat Hossain while he was standing at the Lalkhan Bazar intersection for a transport.

“The ground floor of my house is under water. I have not experienced this kind of situation over the last few years,” said a resident of Mehedibag.

Chattogram WASA has also postponed its activities as the ground floor of one of its buildings is submerged by water. Patients and their relatives have also been suffering at a waterlogged mother and child care centre in Agrabad.

Traffic movement of vehicles was halted at the Prabartak intersection and No. 2 gate areas as water rose to the chest level.

Five response teams of the Army are working in an effort to improve the sitaution, said Ahmed Moinuddin, director and an executive engineer of the Chattogram Development Authority.

Eight shelters were prepared on Saturday to shift people living in the risky zones, the administration said.